Valleyfest celebrates 36 years in Spokane Valley with new events
It’s that time of year again – there’s a chill in the morning air, pumpkins are sneaking their way into bins outside of grocery stores and Valleyfest is just around the corner.
It’s the festival’s 36th year in Spokane Valley, said Peggy Doering, Valleyfest’s executive director. Valleyfest events will be at Mirabeau Point Park, Mirabeau Springs and the CenterPlace Regional Event Center.
For the most part, the festival is remaining the same as it always has : Parades, fun runs, vendors and a car show. But a few events are new to the festival, including a dunk tank, pumpkin patch and a movie.
Spokane Valley City Councilman Al Merkel will have a dunk tank across from other vendors at Mirabeau Point Park. Folks can pay to dunk Merkel in a tank of water on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Funds will go to the Valleyfest Children’s Foundation. The dunk tank is the first one the festival has had in over 25 years, Doering said.
A pumpkin patch is coming to the festival from Green Bluff and will be at Mirabeau Point Park on Saturday and Sunday, complete with straw, hay and pumpkins.
This is the first time the festival has had a pumpkin patch of this scale at the park, Doering said.
The live-action Lilo & Stitch movie is the first movie to be played at Valleyfest in six years. The movie will start at 7:15 on the north lawn.
Everything else will be festival as usual, Doering said.
“We’re going to have fun,” she said. “We have ponies, we have inflatables, we have games, we have music, and we have booths with resources for young families and parents.”
Events will begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday with the Hearts of Gold parade that begins on Sprague Avenue near Appleway Florist and finishes at Perrine Road. This year’s parade has over 80 entries, Doering said, including cars, floats and folks walking . Sprague Avenue will be closed between University and Pines Road at 6 p.m. Friday.
This parade will be the last one with Lee Chessman as the grand marshal. Chessman has been overseeing the parade for decades, Doering said.
“He has been very instrumental in helping us map out our routes and safety plans every year,” Doering said. “We will miss him.”
Parking for the festival is available at the Pinecroft Business Park or the lot south of the CenterPlace Regional Event Center on both Saturday and Sunday. The STA Shuttle will drive to the festival from the Spokane Valley Mall on Saturday. The festival is funded by sponsorships, booth fees and grants, Doering said.