Valleyfest celebrates 36 years in Spokane Valley with new events

If You Go

If You Go

Saturday events

River Run: Saturday’s events start with a River Run at 8 a.m. at the CenterPlace Regional Event Center. The race will start and finish at the Mirabeau Trailhead 1. Runners will run east on the Centennial Trail and loop back at a designated turnaround on the trail. Runners can either run a 5K or 10K. Registration is available at the park before the race begins.

Step up for Down Syndrome walk: The mile-long Step Up for Down Syndrome walk will start at 9 a.m. at 2426 N Discovery Place in Spokane Valley. Registration is from 9 to 10 a.m. and the walk will be from 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. After the walk, there will be refreshments and activities until 1 p.m.

Fishing at the Falls: Kids under 14 can fish at the falls on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Mirabeau Point Park Waterfall. Equipment and technical help will be provided at the falls and every fish caught will be donated to the Union Gospel Mission.

Vendor booths will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Lilo and Stitch movie will be showing on the North Lawn at 7:15 p.m.

Astronomy: On Sept. 21 from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Spokane Astronomical Society will have telescopes of all sizes for folks to use and view sunspots and solar flares with. And from sunset to 10 p.m., folks can use the telescopes to view the night sky.

Featured artists on Saturday

The Meadow Festival Stage will feature Ed Shaw at 11:30 a.m., Slap Shot at 1 p.m., Pamela Benton at 3 p.m. and Tuxedo Junction at 5 p.m.

The Family Stage will feature several shows from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., including hula and other dancing shows.

The West Lawn Stage will feature Sugar Bear Band at 11 a.m., Trevor Chambers at 1 p.m., Prairie Fire at 3 p.m. and Red Hot Kitten Stompers at 5 p.m.

Sunday events

Pancake Breakfast from 8-10 a.m. at CenterPlace Regional Event Center. Cost is $7 for kids and $10 for adults. Proceeds donated will go to the Valleyfest Children’s Foundation.

A car show will be from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in front of the CenterPlace Regional Event Center.

Featured artists at Mirabeau Point Park on Sunday:

The Meadow Festival Stage will feature three artists: Jona Gallegos at 11 a.m., Heather King Band at 1 p.m. and Soul Proprietor at 3 p.m.

The Family Stage will feature The Royals at 11 a.m., Cecil’s Magic at 12 p.m., Dance Unlimited at 1 p.m., a Cultural Dance Mix at 2 p.m. and Mariachi Las Aguilas at 3 p.m.

The West Lawn Stage will feature Grand Avenue Band at 11 a.m., Kosta La Vista at 1 p.m. and the car show awards at 2:30 p.m.