Alan Liere’s hunting and fishing report for Sept. 18, 2025

By Alan Liere The Spokesman-Review

The best fall chinook fishing of the season should be just ahead, and 90% of the run is over Bonneville now. Sadly, returning fish are encountering warm water, which is causing mortality. If numbers drop off, the king season would be modified or stopped.

At Lower Granite, IDFG has been trapping chinook for their hatcheries. Most of the first 3,000 over Lower Granite were removed, so early chinook anglers there were fishing for a very small number of fish.

Fishing restrictions on the Upper Bitterroot, Upper Madison, and Shields rivers in Montana have been lifted due to cooler water temperatures, while a full closure on the North Fork Blackfoot River will take effect on Wednesday to protect adult bull trout.

Overheard: Shellfish managers with the WDFW have announced 47 tentative days of razor clam digs at four coastal beaches from Oct. 6 through Jan. 6. Specifics are forthcoming.

Tip of the week: With sturgeon fishing now open on Lake Roosevelt, anglers should know that sturgeon fishing while anchored is not the same as salmon fishing while anchored. Salmon will eventually move through your area but this is not so with sturgeon. If you haven’t caught one in the first 45 minutes, you need to move. The sturgeon are biting somewhere and you need to go find them. Even if you don’t know where to move to, get up and go. Anything is better than staying where the sturgeon aren’t.

Fly fishing

Fishing on the lower Spokane River has been picking up this month. The longer nights and slightly cooler weather have helped. Silver Blow Fly Shop says you won’t find many insect hatches right now, but October caddis, fall caddis, and blue winged olives should be along shortly and it’s still a chubby/dropper game.

The St. Joe River has been a good option lately and will continue for the foreseeable future. Hoppers, small chubbies, October caddis, mahogany duns and purple haze are all on the menu.

Very good fly fishing reports come from the North Fork of the Clearwater and Kelly Creek. Lots of patterns are still working. October caddis fishing in the afternoons has been great, and so has streamer fishing.

Hoot owl restrictions have been lifted from most Montana rivers. The Clark Fork is fishing well with terrestrials, attractors, and caddis. The North Fork Clearwater and Kootenai rivers are also fishing well.

Trout and Kokanee

Trout fishing always picks up each September on the Conconully lakes, Jameson Lake and Fish Lake near Wenatchee. Fish Lake also has big perch, and the Conconully lakes also have some nice kokanee.

Lake Pend Oreille kamloops are moving up in the water column now, and a Frisky Jenny fly and flasher should start enticing these big trout.

Steelhead and salmon

Anglers are starting to catch more salmon and steelhead at the Snake and Clearwater confluence. According to Joe DuPont, Idaho Fish and Game’s Clearwater Region fisheries manager, Fish and Game is concerned that warmer than usual water in the Columbia and Snake Rivers is slowing the migration of fall chinook into Idaho. In the past, a slow-down in migration has meant more fish lost before they get to Idaho.

Anglers are catching fall chinook in the confluence using the normal trolling gear, jigging crippled herring-like lures and night fishing with lighted lures. Steelhead are also beginning to hit lighted lures at night.

Spiny ray

Smallmouth fishing on the Snake River is picking up for the smaller fish, and it will get better as the river cools further. At that time, larger fish will begin to show. Smallmouth fishing has also been good at Lake Roosevelt and Banks Lake. The fish have not yet gone deep.

Despite a late start because of heavy fog on Long Lake Tuesday morning, two friends and I needed less than four hours to catch all the fish we cared to clean. The best bite was for 17-19-inch walleye and 10-11-inch perch, but we also caught and released at least eight smallmouth bass, the largest a 3 ½-pounder, with most around two pounds. We also had a largemouth of about three pounds. We launched at the Riverside State Park at Nine-Mile and fished west, pulling flicker minnows at 1 mph over weed beds in about 22 feet of water.

Deer Lake smallmouth anglers have done very well this September at the Narrows, and report also catching largemouth and crappie. Waitts Lake anglers have been catching a lot of rainbow and brown trout still-fishing at night, and some boats are also taking a lot of good-sized crappie. Loon Lake perch fishermen are making good catches of perch over weed beds.

Lower Twin Lake near Rathdrum is a good place to catch a mess of hand-sized bluegill. A friend and his grandson who fished there recently reported good action on flies, and also reported a fly-by osprey that twice tried to take a hooked fish from the water a few feet from the boat.

Other species

The sturgeon fishing season on Lake Roosevelt opened Sept. 16 and will run through Nov. 30 on the waters from Grand Coulee Dam to the Canadian border. “The bulk of the sturgeon population occurs in the northern third of the lake from around Gifford upstream,” says Bill Baker, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife biologist who oversees the lake. Anglers can only harvest fish between 55 and 63 inches long from nose to fork, a change from the previous 53-to-63-inch range. Night fishing is banned and fishermen are required to have a catch record card to report harvest. Water conditions are good up north on the Columbia. It tends to be low early in the day but rises about three feet, and then drops back down at night.

In the Snake River’s Hells Canyon, sturgeon fishing is picking up and some big fish (over 6 feet long) are being taken. This is catch and release fishing at its most exciting.

Northern pike fishing should be good in Coeur d’Alene before the weed beds die back. Pike cabbage, a curly weed that grows at depths of 4-to 15-feet is a good place to look for fish. Throw spinner baits, crank baits like a Rattle Trap, or go with large spoons like the Cyclops or Dardevle.

Hunting

The Idaho youth pheasant hunting season kicks off Oct. 4 and runs through Oct. 10. Youth aged 17 years and younger with an Idaho hunting license can participate in the youth pheasant hunt season so long as they’re accompanied by an Idaho licensed hunter aged 18 years or older. Anyone 18 years or older cannot hunt during the Idaho youth early pheasant hunt. A two-day waterfowl hunt for Idaho youth, veterans and active-duty military personnel runs Sept. 28 to 29.

This year’s youth-only waterfowl hunting date in Eastern Washington is Sept. 27 for hunters 15 years of age or younger.

Most of my deer hunting takes place in GMU 124, and earlier this summer, I was pleased to see that the whitetail population was starting to come back after the devastating blue tongue epidemic of four or five years ago. Now, however, the eagles, crows and turkey vultures are zeroing in on dead deer along the small creek on my property, and I’m pretty sure the mud and stagnant water a quarter mile from my home are again hosting the biting midges and gnats that live there and are causing the dreaded blue tongue scourge.

Contact Alan Liere at spokesmanliere@yahoo.com