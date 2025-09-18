Ask the doctors: Readers respond

By Eve Glazier, M.D., and Elizabeth Ko, M.D. Andrews McMeel Syndication

Hello, dear readers! Welcome to our monthly letters column. The calendar is hinting at autumn, but in much of the United States, the heat waves continue. Please factor this into your daily lives. Try to limit exertion during peak heat and drink water throughout the day. Heat-related illnesses are far easier to prevent than to manage. And now, on to your letters.

• A recent column explored the exercise options for a reader’s 85-year-old father, whose balance problems made the continued use of a treadmill a safety concern. This prompted a suggestion from a reader in Connecticut. “I am surprised you did not recommend a stationary recumbent bike, as long it is OK with his cardiologist. He could get some cardio in with little chance of falling off, and it would be easier on his feet and knees,” he wrote. “I try to get 25 to 30 minutes in on mine most days to keep my 80-year-old body going.” We thank you for an excellent suggestion, and for setting an impressive example with your own exercise regimen.

• We often mention the importance of getting enough vitamin B12. This is particularly true for older adults, as age-related changes to digestion can impair absorption. This led a reader in Los Angeles to seek further advice. “I’ve been having some issues with my body and was wondering if you suggested a particular brand for a vitamin B12,” she wrote. The recommended daily amount of B12 for adults is 2.4 micrograms. A limited range of foods contain adequate B12, but fortified foods, such as cereals, milk, orange juice and some plant-based beverages are excellent sources. It is also important to note that antacids, which hinder digestion, can contribute to a deficiency. When it comes to vitamins, look for the natural form, or methylcobalamin, rather than cyanocobalamin, which is the synthetic form. If you do suspect a deficiency, a simple blood test can diagnose it.

• We recently wrote about the psychological effects of a mastectomy. We heard from a reader – and cancer survivor – who thought some important information was missing from the column. “I was struck by the lack of mention of prosthetic breasts as an alternate option. I counseled preoperative and postoperative patients for 15 years and fitted prostheses and surgical bras with an amazing success rate,” she wrote. “If a woman is hesitant about this choice, an online search for ‘breast prostheses’ yields information and photos of the items available. This includes beautiful bras, swimwear, partial forms and profiles of the manufacturers with addresses of local fitters. There are also answers regarding insurance coverage and prescription requirements.” Thank you for your suggestion. Surgery that alters the body can be isolating. We hope your suggestions will open new avenues for women who may be struggling.

Thank you, as always, to everyone who took the time to write to us. We look forward to hearing from more of you, and please let us know where you’re writing from! We will be back next week with more of your questions and comments in a bonus letters column.

Send your questions to askthedoctors@mednet.ucla.edu.