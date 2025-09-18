Letters for Thursday, Sept. 18

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Spokane Transit Authority deserves credit

While the desire for government efficiency is well-taken, the subject of Mr. Luppert’s ire could not be more misplaced (“Time to phase out big buses,” Sept. 15).

Spokane Transit Authority is one of the best run transit agencies in the country. While I certainly have my differences in how to manage such an important public service (and trust me, I have many), overall, the agency is top notch.

Spend a few minutes on STA’s website and you would find a wealth of information about the agency’s operations and finances. For example, the agency’s Annual Performance Report breaks down operational data in pretty much every way imaginable: Ridership by route, boardings and alightings by stop, even average passenger trip length.

Review of the Annual Performance Report quickly puts to rest the myth of the “empty bus,” with nearly every route exceeding standardized ridership targets. By and large, the routes that are not hitting those targets are express routes run for commuters from the edges of the Public Transportation Benefit Area to downtown.

In fact, STA was one of the first transit agencies nationwide to have its ridership eclipse pre-COVID levels. In 2024, STA provided over 10,000,000 rides.

Similarly, review of the STA budget shows an agency that is extremely cautious with the taxpayer dollar, I would say to a fault. It also shows that the greatest expenses for the agency are not the capital costs of buses, but the operational costs to run them.

Erik Lowe

Spokane

Head Start and ECEAP give children a strong start

With early education programs facing threats, now is the time to remember why they are so important to families and communities. Programs like Head Start and Washington’s Early Childhood Education and Assistance Program do more than provide reliable early learning – they also offer life-changing support for parents.

For families of children with disabilities, finding quality child care can be nearly impossible. Many child care centers are not prepared to support children with unique needs, which leaves families struggling. Head Start and ECEAP help fill this gap. Because these programs are free for low-income families and those with children on Individualized Education Programs, they provide a safe and supportive place for kids to learn and grow while relieving parents of crushing childcare costs.

The financial benefit is enormous. When families do not have to pay out of pocket for child care, those funds can instead go toward rent, tuition, food, transportation or health care. For many households, this support makes the difference between falling behind and finding stability.

The greatest gift of Head Start and ECEAP is that they help families both educationally and financially. Children gain a strong start in life, while parents are empowered to focus on building a better future. Losing or weakening these programs would not just harm individual families – it would harm entire communities. Protecting early education means protecting opportunities for children and stability for families across Washington.

Ray Randolph

Spokane

Dawg Days

An organization that goes by the acronym FIRE (the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression), after interviewing some 68,000 college students, has released a report grading many colleges and universities with respect to free expression on their campuses.

The University of Washington received an F.

I don’t believe the rallying cry; “Mush you Huskies” is meant to reference attendees’ brains.

William Baxley

Spokane