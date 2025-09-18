Locally: Gonzaga’s Noah McMahan to represent U.S. at World Mountain Running Championships

From staff reports

Gonzaga’s Noah McMahan will be running for Team USA in just over two weeks when he seeks to secure a World Championship.

McMahan has been selected to represent the United States at the World Mountain Running Championships in Canfranc, Spain. He is one of four runners selected to represent the United States in the U20 Mountain Running 8k.

The race will take place amongst the Pyrenees mountains on Sunday, September 28 near Canfranc and the border of Spain and France. The course will have an incline of nearly 400 meters as runners traverse the Barranco de Epifanio.

The redshirt freshman joined the Zags after a high school career that saw him capture state titles in the 800m, 1600m, 3200m, and 4x800m and cross country in Nevada. A second-generation distance runner, he was coached by his mother and father during his middle school and high school career.

McMahan credits this support with allowing him to get this far in his career.

“I’m extremely honored to represent Team USA, the Zags and the University as a whole, as well as representing my hometown of Incline Village,” McMahan said in a university release. “I’m extremely blessed to have such amazing teammates who help and encourage me through good and bad. I also have an amazing Coach and a lot of support from my family that have helped me get to this point.”

• Washington State cross country sophomore Evans Kurui was named the Men’s NCAA Division-I National Athlete of the Week, the USTFCCCA announced Monday. Kurui is the only athlete to win this award for Washington State cross country, winning the award in back-to-back seasons.

In his second race of the season, the Cougar Classic, Kurui set a course 8k record with a time of 22 minutes and 22.1 seconds, 20 seconds better than his record set a last year’s meet. In his young career at Washington State, Kurui has captured six individual race titles in nine career starts.

Kurui was also named the West Coast Conference men’s cross country runner of the week on Monday, joining fellow Coug Rosemary Longisa, who was the women’s runner of the week.

Longisa won the Cougar Classic with a meet-record time of 19 minutes and 32.3 seconds, one minute and five seconds faster than second-place finisher. Longisa has competed in two races this season, winning both in convincing fashion.

College football

Throughout his career at Eastern Washington, Nolan Ulm excelled on the field, in the classroom and in giving back to the community. Now in his senior season, Ulm is earning national recognition.

Ulm was named to the 2025 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team on Tuesday, honoring student-athletes and coaches who have an extraordinary commitment to community service.

The 2025 Good Works Team is selected by a voting panel of former Good Works Team members, head coaches and journalists. Ulm was selected from a pool of 195 total nominees and he is the first recipient of the honor in EWU history.

College baseball

Gonzaga Baseball announced their fall schedule on Tuesday, playing two games at Patterson Baseball Complex that will be free to attend. The Zags also announced their 2026 roster, which features 19 new players to compliment a strong returning core.

The Zags will open their fall season Thursday, Sept. 25, when they host Lewis-Clark State. They will play their second home game against the Okotoks Baseball Club on October 10. Admission to both games will be free, giving fans a chance to see the new players for the Gonzaga Baseball team before they begin play in the 2026 season.

College soccer

After an impressive offensive surge this past week, Eastern Washington’s Delani Walker has been named Big Sky co-offensive player of the week, the conference announced Tuesday. The honor marks the first weekly award of her career.

Walker played a pivotal role in both of Eastern’s matches in Hawaii. She netted two goals against Hawaii Pacific, powering the Eagles to a convincing 3-0 victory, while adding another score in a hard-fought 1-1 draw with Hawaii.

Rowing

Gonzaga women’s rowing has added Brooke Thompson to its coaching staff as an assistant coach ahead of the upcoming season, the team announced Monday.

Thompson joins the Bulldogs and head coach Mark Voorhees after a decorated rowing career at Tufts University, where she was a key contributor to the Jumbos’ recent national success, competing as a student-athlete from 2021 to 2025.

The GU men’s rowing team also added a new assistant coach Monday in Kayla Cartelli.

Cartelli rowed for Gonzaga from 2010 to 2014, playing a key role in one of the most successful stretches in program history. She helped guide the Varsity 8+ to three consecutive WIRA titles and competed in the IRA National Championships in each of her four seasons.