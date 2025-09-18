Noah Cyrus brings hits, new record to Knitting Factory

From staff reports

Fresh off the release of her highly anticipated sophomore album, Noah Cyrus is bringing her polished indie-folk sound to Spokane.

In the late 2010s, the Nashville-born musician released her first slew of singles, including songs like “Make Me (Cry)” featuring Labrinth and “Again,” featuring the late XXXTentacion. During this time, Cyrus’ sound was primarily pop.

Coming into the new decade, Cyrus’ sound began to shift with her 2020 EP “The End of Everything” and songs that followed a more barebones yet clean production like “July” with Leon Bridges.

In 2022, Cyrus released her debut full-length album, “The Hardest Part,” featuring popular tracks like “I Burned LA Down,” “Noah (Stand Still)” and “Every Beginning Ends” with Benjamin Gibbard, the lead singer of Washington’s own indie-rock favorites Death Cab for Cutie. The ethereal folk-based record with hints of modern production was met with high praise.

In July, she released her sophomore album, “I Want My Loved Ones to Go with Me.” The 11-track project includes an array of favorites and features like “Way of the World” with Ella Langley, “Don’t Put It All on Me” with Fleet Foxes and “New Country,” featuring Blake Shelton.

Cyrus will be bringing a taste of her new record to the Knitting Factory at 8 p.m. Saturday. General admission tickets can be purchased for $38.70 through Ticketmaster.