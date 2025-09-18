Storm’s season comes to end with Game 3 loss to Aces

Percy Allen Seattle Times

If this game was in Seattle, who knows what might have happened?

But the Storm knew the dangers of failing to finish among the top four team in the regular-season standings considering no lower-seeded team had ever won a first-round WNBA playoff series before Thursday.

To buck history, No. 7 seed Seattle needed to upset No. 2 seed Las Vegas on its home court where they were blown out by 25 points four days earlier and where the Aces hadn’t loss since Aug. 2 while winning 11 straight.

The Storm stole an 86-83 comeback victory on Tuesday, which suggested they had a puncher’s chance when the series returned to Michelob ULTRA Arena.

However, the Aces had another agenda.

Unlike the Game 1 blowout, the last two games in the series were a nail-biting thriller, but this time the Storm fell short in the final seconds and lost 74-73 for the second straight year to the Aces in the first round.

The Storm spent most of the season scrambling to find some consistency and in the biggest game of the season they seemed to squeeze everything out of their WNBA All-Star laden roster.

In Game 2, Nneka Ogwumike and Skylar Diggins scored 24 and 26 points respectively to carry the offense, while centers Ezi Magbegor and Dominique Malonga held Aces star A’ja Wilson relatively in check.

However, Game 3 was a slightly different story.

Collectively, Ogwumike (16) and Diggins (13) scored 29 points while Wilson outscored the Storm’s dynamic duo and finished with a game-high 38 points on 14-of-26 shooting from the field and 10 for 11 on free throws.

The Storm finished the first quarter with an 8-0 run to lead 19-14, but Las Vegas outscored Seattle 19-7 in the second to take a 33-26 halftime lead.

“There’s going to be runs,” Storm coach Noelle Quinn said before the game. “We know Vegas and what they can do. … This place can feel big in the moment and loud in the moment. We have to make sure we understand that this is going to happen and continue to keep our composure.

“That’s what we did the last game. I don’t think we were shaken and rattled. Next-play mentality is going to be important. … Being mindful of what’s in front of and continue to try to hit singles and not try to hit home runs.”

Defensively, the Storm were content to defend Wilson with single converge and midway in the third quarter the three-time MVP had 21 points and accounted for more of the scoring for Las Vegas, which led 41-35.

However, Seattle kept the other Aces in check and kept things close until the end.

With 2:20 left, Erica Wheeler hit two free throws that knotted the score at 66-66 and Ogwumike canned a pair of foul shots that tied it at 68-68 with 1:33 remaining.

Seconds later, Diggins put the Storm up 71-70 with a three-pointer at the 1:14-minute mark.

Wilson answered with a contested layup over and Wheeler put the Storm on top 73-72 with an 18-footer in the paint to set up the last defensive play for Seattle with 18.7 seconds left.

Jackie Young’s putback gave the Aces a 74-73 lead with 12.4 seconds left.

On their final possession, the Storm gave the ball to Wheeler and she missed a 14-foot pullup jumper in the lane and time expired before Seattle could get off another shot.

The heartbreaking loss sends the Storm, which finished seventh at 23-21, into an uncertain future.

For starters, Seattle’s ownership must decide if Quinn is going to return next season. During her five-year tenure, the Storm are 97-89 during the regular season and 4-8 in the playoffs.

Seattle has just four players under contract next season including Malonga and Lexie Brown as well as Jordan Horston and Nika Muhl, who both missed the 2025 season because of knee injuries.

Ogwumike, Diggins, Wheeler, Gabby Williams, Ezi Magbegor, newly signed All-Star Brittney Sykes and Tiffany Mitchell are unrestricted free agents after the season.

Zia Cooke and Mackenzie Holmes are reserved free agents.

The Storm also have two first round picks — from the Los Angeles Sparks and Aces — in next year’s WNBA draft.