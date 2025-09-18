Summer is lingering longer in Idaho, new study says. How many more days of heat?

By Sara Schilling Idaho Statesman

Summer is one of those seasons that can seem to fly by. But, it may actually be getting longer, or at least feel like it.

A new report by the nonprofit Climate Central, using data stretching back to 1970, found that summer-like temperatures in many U.S. cities “are lingering later” — by days or even weeks, depending on where you live.

“The hottest days of the year are getting even hotter because of climate change. Recent analysis shows that heat-trapping pollution — mainly from burning coal, oil, and gas — has fueled the rise in summer’s extremely hot days and dangerously warm nights over the last 55 years,” according to the nonprofit, which added that “heat-trapping pollution is also driving longer summers across the Northern Hemisphere.”

So, what does that mean for people in the Gem State? Is Idaho one of the states that’s seeing summer-like temperatures stick around longer?

How much later is summer lingering in Idaho?

Climate Central looked at weather data from nearly 250 cities across the U.S., including Boise, Idaho Falls, Lewiston and Twin Falls in Idaho.

It found that summer-like temperatures are extending later in most of those Idaho cities — seven days in Boise, five days in Idaho Falls and six days in Lewiston.

In Twin Falls, it was the opposite, with summer-like heat stopping earlier by a day.

Nationwide, summer is sticking around later in 92% of the cities examined, according to Climate Central.

Of those, “cities in Florida and Texas have experienced the largest extension in summer-like temperatures,” per the nonprofit group, which said that, “Miami, Florida, and San Angelo, Texas, top the list, with summer temperatures now stretching 46 and 31 days later, respectively.”

Across the U.S., “about one in every five cities now see summer temperatures extend at least two weeks later into the fall than during the early 1970s,” Climate Central said.

What happens when summer lingers?

Lingering summer weather can mean more time for fun at the beach, and more time for crops to grow. But it also brings risks, Climate Central said.

Here’s a look at some of the impacts of lingering summer weather, per the nonprofit:

Extended health risks for people who work outdoors, athletes practicing outside and children. Climate Central said kids “now face at least twice as much extreme heat during childhood than previous generations because of climate change.”

for people who work outdoors, athletes practicing outside and children. Climate Central said kids “now face at least twice as much extreme heat during childhood than previous generations because of climate change.” Increased demand for indoor cooling , leading to greater energy costs and emissions.

, leading to greater energy costs and emissions. Longer wildfire season , which “puts health and safety at risk,” Climate Central said, noting that “wildfire smoke exposure in the U.S. has climbed to record levels over the last five years, and tends to spike during late summer and fall.”

, which “puts health and safety at risk,” Climate Central said, noting that “wildfire smoke exposure in the U.S. has climbed to record levels over the last five years, and tends to spike during late summer and fall.” Extended growing season , which “can benefit some agricultural crops but can also lead to water stress and a longer, later allergy season.”

, which “can benefit some agricultural crops but can also lead to water stress and a longer, later allergy season.” Ecological changes, including more time for mosquitoes and other disease-carrying bugs to bite you. “Fall warming can also disrupt the timing of ecologically important events like bird migrations, hibernation, and fruit ripening,” Climate Central said.

How did Climate Central determine summer is lingering?

Climate Central used temperature data from the Applied Climate Information System, which is maintained by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the nonprofit said. The data covered a 50-plus year period between 1970 and 2024.

“For each location analyzed, we assessed the annual last date with maximum temperatures greater than or equal to historical ‘summer-like temperatures,’ ” according to Climate Central, which noted that “local historical summer-like temperatures were defined as the 75th percentile of daily local maximum temperatures during the recent 1991-2020 normal period, rounded to the nearest 5°F.”

More simply put: “summer-like temperatures represent the hottest quarter of the year during 1991-2020,” the nonprofit said in its report.