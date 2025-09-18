The Motley Fool: Know your Alphabet

ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION

Alphabet (Nasdaq: GOOGL) (Nasdaq: GOOG) is the parent company of Google, Google’s subsidiary YouTube, and Waymo, among other businesses.

Despite concerns that artificial intelligence chatbots would pull traffic away from Google Search, those fears appear to be overblown. Alphabet reported that over 2 billion people were using its AI Overviews during the second quarter, and Google Search generated a record $54.2 billion in revenue during Q2, up 11.7% from the year-ago period.

Google has been the undisputed internet search leader, recently controlling 90% of the worldwide search market. It’s also a key player in digital advertising, driven by its Google Search and YouTube streaming video services. In 2024, eMarketer estimated that Google captured around 26% of U.S digital advertising revenue. Alphabet is a leader in cloud computing, as well, with that area experiencing year-over-year revenue growth of 32%.

Many investors had worried about antitrust decrees breaking up the company, but a U.S. federal judge recently ruled that Google will not have to divest its Chrome browser. And Alphabet’s stock is reasonably valued at recent levels. Long-term investors should take a closer look at Alphabet. (The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Alphabet.)

Ask the Fool

Q. I keep reading about the S&P 500. What is it? – T.C., Columbus, Indiana

A. It’s an index of around 500 stocks. Launched in 1957, it was originally made up largely of industrial companies, with some utilities and railroads as well. Financial companies were added in 1976. Today, its biggest sector is technology (recently about a third of assets), with less than 10% in industrials.

The index is often used as a stand-in for the entire U.S. stock market, or at least for large U.S. companies. Together, the 500-ish companies make up about 80% of the value of the total U.S. stock market.

You’ll find lots of familiar names in the S&P 500, such as American Express, Apple, AT&T, Boeing, Coca-Cola, Costco Wholesale, CVS Health, Deere, DoorDash, Exxon Mobil, Kroger, Lowe’s, McDonalds, Merck, Netflix, Nike, Progressive, Starbucks, Uber Technologies, Visa and Walmart.

It’s easy to invest in the S&P 500 via a low-fee index fund such as the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) or the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY).

Q. What’s a 529 plan? – N.D., Falls Church, Virginia

A. It’s a college savings plan that offers some tax breaks when the money in it is used for qualified educational expenses. While contributions to these plans are not tax-deductible, earnings in them are generally not taxed when spent on expenses such as tuition, fees, books and room and board at an eligible institution of higher education, or on tuition at elementary or secondary schools.

There are two key types of 529 plans: savings plans and prepaid tuition plans. Each state has its own plan(s), often with unique features – and you don’t have to use your own state’s plan. Learn more at sites such as SavingforCollege.com and CollegeSavings.org.

My dumbest investment

My most regrettable investment move? Well, I’ve been a Motley Fool subscriber since 1998, and I invested in a bunch of Fool-recommended stocks in the early 2000s – stocks such as Amazon (at around $25 per share) and Labcorp – which were stellar choices. Unfortunately, I sold them in 2011. They’d all performed well, so I figured I must be an investing genius, right? I used the proceeds to build a second home on 40 acres in my wife’s home state near her family. Here’s the rub: Amazon proceeded to rise to over $3,000 per share, and I’d sold at about $390, missing a huge gain. We should have gotten a mortgage! – G.R., via email

The Fool responds: You did leave thousands – or perhaps tens or hundreds of thousands – of dollars on the table, but at least this regrettable investing move was a profitable one. You netted around $365 per Amazon share, for example. Still, you’re right that you should have at least considered opting for a mortgage instead of paying cash. As a rule of thumb, if your mortgage interest rate is significantly lower than the annual growth rate you expect from your portfolio, it can be better to borrow at the low rate and hope to well exceed it with your investments.

Do you have a smart or regrettable investment move to share with us? Email it to TMFShare@fool.com.