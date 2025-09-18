Universal Orlando guest dies after riding Epic Universe’s Stardust Racers

By Richard Tribou Orlando Sentinel

ORLANDO, Florida — A man in his 30s who became unresponsive after riding the Stardust Racers thrill ride at Universal Orlando’s new Epic Universe theme park has died, according to park officials and police.

A statement from Universal said the man had been at the park Wednesday night and fell ill after riding the twin coaster attraction within Epic Universe’s Celestial Park section.

Off-duty deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to a “man down” call, the sheriff’s office said. The man was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“It’s very early in the investigation and we have no further information for release at this time,” the agency said in an email.

“Universal is cooperating with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office following a tragic event involving a guest at Epic Universe on Wednesday night,” the Universal statement released by the Orange County Fire Rescue Department reads.

No more information about the guest has been released.

The attraction was closed following the incident.

Stardust Racers is touted as a “breathtaking, dual-launch coaster reaching incredible speeds up to 62 mph,” according to Universal’s website, noting it climbs to 133 feet and travels along 5,000 feet of track as the twin coasters “race along an inverted crisscross, known as the ‘Celestial Spin’ in a dazzling display of blazing colors and ethereal music.”

The new park has been open for less than four months.

“We are devastated by this event and extend our sincerest sympathies to the guests’ loved ones,” park officials stated. “We are fully committed to cooperating with this ongoing investigation.”