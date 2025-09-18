Woman claiming to be President Trump’s wife arrested at Mar-a-Lago

Brian Niemietz New York Daily News

A 49-year-old woman claiming to be the wife of President Trump showed up at Mar-a-Lago while the real first lady and her husband were headed to London for a visit with British Royalty.

Police responded to the Trump’s Florida estate Tuesday upon being told an “unwanted guest” was trying to deliver a letter to the President, according to Palm Beach station WPTV.

A Secret Service agent identified that visitor to police as Christy Renee Kimbrell, who’s familiar to law enforcement from previous encounters of a similar nature.

Kimbrell told police she wasn’t carrying an ID, but that her name was now “Christy Renee Trump” because she recently married the 79-year-old commander-in-chief. She wanted to see her “husband.”

The President has had three wives including Melania Trump, whom he wed in 2005. Their 19-year-old son attends classes at New York University‘s campus in Washington, D.C., according to People.

Records reportedly show Kimbrell was issued a warning in May after calling Mar-a-Lago security and local police asking how to access the property, and showing up claiming to be the president’s wife “Christy Trump.”L

Days later, she’s said to have showed up next door at the Bath and Tennis Club claiming to security guards and Secret Service agents that Trump wanted her to “come back home.”

Kimbrell was told then that she was trespassing in a security zone.

The suspect was held on $10,000 bail Wednesday, according to the Palm Beach Daily News.

President Trump and the first lady arrived in London Tuesday night and are expected to return to the the White House Thursday evening.