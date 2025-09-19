Bidding war for 140-year-old Dallas paper irks Texas media owner

By Joe Lovinger Bloomberg

Robert Decherd built a multibillion-dollar media empire around his family’s crown jewel, the Dallas Morning News, then watched as an industry collapse devastated his newspaper business.

Two years after retiring from the board of Morning News parent DallasNews Corp., Decherd has at least one more battle to fight, however. The 140-year-old paper has emerged as the subject of a surprise bidding war driven by Alden Global Capital, a New York investment firm, and Decherd is doing all he can to favor a different suitor — even though it’s offering less.

An Alden-backed company, MediaNews Group, is offering $107 million for DallasNews, more than four times its market value in early July. Management and Decherd, who has the power to block an acquisition, are instead committed to an $88 million bid from Hearst, which owns newspapers in Austin, Houston and San Antonio. Shareholders will vote Sept. 23 whether to accept the Hearst transaction.

The showdown caps an unlikely two-month fight over a kind of asset long shunned by most investors. MediaNews manages a portfolio that includes the Chicago Tribune, the New York Daily News and the Denver Post. But it also has a reputation among journalists for ruthless cost-cutting.

For Decherd, 74, the stakes are personal: preserving a newspaper founded by his great-grandfather when Dallas was a small cotton-trading and railroad town. The paper is the former anchor of a media empire once valued at almost $3.5 billion.

“There is no circumstance under which I will change my mind, now or in the future,” Decherd said in a statement Thursday. “I have long since ceased to view my holdings in DallasNews Corp. as a financial asset. My sole objective is sustaining the journalistic quality and civic responsibility of the Dallas Morning News.”

DallasNews has a dual-class stock structure, and special shares that aren’t available to the public empower Decherd to block any transaction. But since he has left management and the board, Decherd has argued he doesn’t have a fiduciary duty to recommend the higher bid.

While the board has said it has carefully considered the offers from MediaNews, the bidder has complained about the company’s refusal to engage in dialogue.

“We are perplexed by your refusal to have a single discussion with us,” MediaNews Chairman R. Joseph Fuchs and Chief Operating Officer Guy Gilmore wrote in a letter to DallasNews board members. “Our leadership team has managed the acquisition of dozens of properties, many of which would no longer exist without our success at sustaining them.”

Pulitzer Prizes

Before Decherd, the Morning News gained prominence for opposing the Ku Klux Klan in the 1920s and drawing national opprobrium for an ad assailing President John F. Kennedy during the trip to Dallas in which he was assassinated.

After Decherd took the reins, he went on to win a newspaper war against a rival daily and invest heavily in journalism, with the paper winning a slew of Pulitzer Prizes. A 1999 Columbia Journalism Review survey of editors ranked the Morning News as the fifth-best US daily. Dallas was Decherd’s home base, but he also built a sprawling newspaper and television company with properties all over the country.

The TV business was sold to Gannett Co. in a $2.2 billion deal in 2013, and Decherd spent the latter part of his career wrestling with the decline of newspapers. The print business has been whittled down to the point that the Morning News is the last daily left at DallasNews.

The bidding war kicked off July 10, when the company announced it was selling itself to Hearst at $14 a share – more than three times the closing price the day before. Alden jumped in less than two weeks later with a “nonbinding expression of interest” at $16.50 a share and later raised that to $18.50. Hearst boosted its offer to $16.50, DallasNews said Sept. 15, only for Alden to bid $20 a day later.

Shares are currently trading at less than $16, implying that traders see little hope for Alden to carry the day. Independent shareholder advisers Glass Lewis and ISS have both recommended taking the Hearst offer, judging Decherd’s opposition to Alden implacable. DallasNews Chairman John Beckert has warned that if investors reject the Hearst deal, shares could sink back to the $4 range.

“I support the Hearst deal and think the shareholders should vote for it because it really doesn’t make any sense to do anything else,” said Denver Smith, a founding partner at Carlson Ridge Capital, which holds DallasNews shares.

Longtime media investor Mario Gabelli said his firm decided to support the Hearst bid after the media giant raised its offer. “We’re going to focus on Hearst,” he said in an interview.

Alden and MediaNews have vowed to safeguard the Dallas paper’s “editorial freedom so this iconic institution continues to serve its community with independence and integrity.” But industry critics say their playbook involves ruthless cost cuts to extract the profit left from fading assets.

The strategy is to “milk the remaining profits out of community daily newspapers until there are none left, and then turn out the lights,” said Ken Doctor, a longtime media analyst and Alden critic who became a competitor in 2020 when he started a local news outlet in California called Lookout Santa Cruz.

Cost cuts and newspaper closures are widespread given the industry’s financial pressures, though. Newspaper companies including Hearst have been slashing costs for years. In 2024, at least 130 newspapers closed, according to Northwestern University’s Local News Initiative. Those remaining have increasingly consolidated, with just 10 companies controlling 25% of US newspapers.

Raising Prices

One potential clue to Alden’s interest in the Morning News is the paper’s ability to raise prices for its print product even as it attempts to build digital subscriptions.

While print subscribers have plummeted 68% since 2016, the price of a weekday print copy more than tripled to $4.99, according to data compiled by the Association for Audited Media. A Sunday paper goes for about twice what it used to. DallasNews says the Morning News’ pricing is in the top quartile of US newspapers, adding that a premium product justifies a premium price.

The Morning News still has a loyal following of subscribers, even as circulation has plummeted just like at other newspapers around the country. Amid the deep industry decline, DallasNews’ share price fell more than 90% from the beginning of 2008 to early July of this year, before Hearst’s bid was announced.

Laura Miller, a former mayor of Dallas who worked at the Morning News before going into politics, recoiled at the idea of out-of-town ownership taking over the city’s paper.

She likened the sale to other recent blows to civic pride, such as the decision by the Dallas Mavericks to trade star basketball player Luka Doncic and the closing of a downtown Neiman Marcus store (although the retailer’s owner has said the space will be reimagined next year).

“It’s almost an unthinkable state of events,” Miller said. “We lost Luka, the downtown Neiman and our only local daily newspaper, all in the span of months.”