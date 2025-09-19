Spokane Chiefs open WHL season with 8-2 rout of Kelowna Rockets

From staff reports

KELOWNA, B.C. – One may think the Spokane Chiefs would take a step back this year after losing many key players from their Western Hockey League runner-up team a season ago.

Think again.

The Chiefs couldn’t have asked for a better start to their season scoring four first-period goals en route to an 8-2 romp over the Kelowna Rockets in front of 4,658 at Prospera Palace .

Coco Armstrong and Chase Harrington scored two goals apiece. Goalie Carter Esler had 36 saves.

The Chiefs graduated four of their top five scorers from last season’s team that lost to Medicine Hat in the WHL championship series. Five of their projected starters this season – including captain Berkly Catton and their three top defensemen – are still at NHL training camp.

Catton, 19, would have to make the Seattle Kraken roster and stay on the NHL team all season or be returned to the Chiefs.

Sam Oremba netted the first goal just two minutes into the season. Tristen Buckley, Harrington and Armstrong followed with a goal each in a 2 1/2-minute stretch late in the period.

Mathis Preston and Armstrong added to the advantage with goals in the second period, in between two Kelowna goals. Ossie McIntyre scored a highlight-reel goal early in the third and Harrington added his second of the game on a rebound midway through the frame.

Hey @SportsCenter, you up? 🤯



Ossie McIntyre good for the extra point with a slick spin move!#GoChiefsGo #WHLOpeningWeek pic.twitter.com/e6OdHViRoG — Spokane Chiefs (@spokanechiefs) September 20, 2025

The Chiefs won despite being outshot 38-30.

Spokane plays at Kamloops on Saturday and faces the Tri-City Americans in its home opener on Sept. 27.