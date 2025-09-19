Elderly woman battling life-threatening injuries after CdA attack

An elderly woman was attacked and left bloody with life-threatening injuries Thursday, according to the Coeur d’Alene Police Department.

Officers responded at about 5:20 p.m. to a residence on East Skyline Drive, located near Cherry Hill Park on the east side of town, for a report of an unconscious woman, according to a police news release. Officers found the woman with life-threatening injuries and a “significant amount of blood at the scene,” the release said.

She was taken to Kootenai Health for treatment. Detectives are investigating what police described as an aggravated battery.

The woman was attacked sometime between noon Wednesday and 5 p.m. Thursday, police said.

Police ask that anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the area of Skyline Drive or Royal Anne Drive during that timeframe to call the police at (208) 769-2320.