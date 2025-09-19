Gabrielle still on track to hit hurricane status over the weekend

The tropical wave behind Gabrielle remains at a 20% chance of development over the next week. (Tribune News Service )

MIAMI – Tropical Storm Gabrielle held onto its strength and remains on track to become the season’s second hurricane this weekend.

The latest forecast track from the National Hurricane Center has the storm steering well clear of the Caribbean and Florida – and potentially even coming in to the east of Bermuda, sparing the island nation the full brunt of hurricane-force winds and rain.

While the storm is broad, it will be so far away from Florida that the state will feel no impacts from Gabrielle.

As of 11 a.m. Friday, Gabrielle maintained 50 mph sustained winds. By Sunday, the hurricane center predicts it will become Hurricane Gabrielle and eventually strengthen to 105 mph sustained winds early next week.

The tropical wave behind Gabrielle still has a low chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm anytime soon. As of 8 a.m. Friday, the hurricane center kept it at a 20% chance within the next seven days and no chance within the next two days.

“Some slow development of this system is possible through the middle to latter part of next week,” forecasters said.