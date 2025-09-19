Gonzaga Prep dominates in all three phases of game, builds 48-0 lead through three quarters against Mt Spokane

Four Greater Spokane League 4A/3A teams started the 2025 season 2-0, setting up the early contenders. Two of them met Friday in what could eventually turn out to be a league title elimination game.

What happened was as dominant a first half performance as anyone could imagine – in all three phases of the game. What could have been a showcase game for the league turned into a running clock at halftime.

Mt. Spokane may be one of the top 3A teams in the GSL, but Gonzaga Prep is making a claim to be one of the best teams in the entire state.

Sam Kincaid went 9 of 10 for 176 yards with four touchdowns, including two to lifelong buddy Isaiah Docken, and the Bullpups built a 48-0 lead through three quarters en route to a 48-20 win over the visiting Wildcats in a GSL 4A/3A game on Friday.

Mt. Spokane had outscored its opponents 83-0 entering play.

“Our kids prepared well,” Gonzaga Prep coach Nate Graham said. “We knew we had a good opponent, but regardless of the opponent, we’re going to focus on our preparation. And we came out and executed.”

“This was a really good statement game for us,” Kincaid said. “I think we proved a point today, and I’m very satisfied with the result. I think it’s going to be a good motivation game for the rest of the season.”

Docken finished with five catches for 105 yards. Jonah Keller had two catches for 80 yards and a touchdown and added seven carries for 40 yards and another score.

Senior defensive back Jack Pierce returned four punts for 127 yards, giving G-Prep terrific field position on each of its first four drives.

The Bullpups ran a total of just 13 offensive plays in building a 28-0 lead early in the second quarter.

“It’s a huge thing, getting field position,” Pierce said. “But I mean, it’s not only me. I’m just one guy running the ball. We have 10 guys in front of me getting their blocks.”

“The last couple years we’ve put a lot of effort into special teams,” Graham said. “We put our kids out there, and we expect to dominate that phase. And we trust Jack back there catching punts, and obviously when he gets the ball in his hands, he’s pretty explosive too.”

Keller returned the opening kickoff 35 yards to the 50. Two plays later Jimmy Grainger broke through the line of scrimmage and went 42 yards for a touchdown and early 7-0 lead.

The Wildcats picked up a first down, but a long sack forced a punt. After a long return by Pierce the Bullpups took over at the Mt. Spokane 34. Three plays later Keller took a pitch at the 14 and raced into the end zone for a 14-0 lead.

“We’re really good at film review throughout the week,” Pierce said. “Like all week long, we’re really dialed in on whoever our opponent is. … I’m just thankful that I’m given the opportunities that I have.”

The Bullpups forced another punt, and Kincaid hit Keller in stride for 48 yards to Mt. Spokane’s 20. On second-and-goal, Kincaid connected with Nikko Alexander on a swing pass for a touchdown and 21-0 lead with 46 seconds left in the quarter.

Another punt turned into another long return by Pierce, and two plays later Docken outjumped a Wildcats defensive back for an 18-yard touchdown catch and 28-0 lead at the start of the second quarter.

“Our connection is special. I’ve been throwing to him for like, eight years now,” Kincaid said of Docken. “It’s a pretty insane connection we have – not just physically, but mentally. I feel like we’re on the same page. When I have one-on-one with him out there, I know that he’s gonna have a chance every time.”

“We’ve been playing football together, you know, all our life,” Docken said. “And so, I never have any worry about our connection. I knew it was always strong, and we just came out and performed as we should.”

Mt. Spokane took its next possession out to near midfield, but Jacobe McClelland stepped in front of an out route and intercepted at the G-Prep 49, but a personal foul moved it back to the 34.

Kincaid hit Docken with a long pass and he broke a tackle to go 49 yards to the Wildcats 19. Four plays later Grainger carried in from the 2 for a 35-0 lead.

Mt. Spokane’s Kyle Rayment punted out of bounds to avoid another lengthy return, but it didn’t matter in the long run. The Bullpups took over on their 32 with just more than 4 minutes left and went on a 12-play drive, culminated with Kincaid’s 7-yard TD pass to Docken on a jump ball in the corner of the end zone.

“I’m confident when I see ball, I get ball, so I just have that type of motivation every single time,” Docken said.

The extra point failed, and the Bullpups led 41-0 at the half.

Keller hauled in a 33-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter, and Mt. Spokane used some mistakes by the Bullpups backups to score three times in the fourth.

Even though Gonzaga Prep reached a state semifinal last season and returned almost all of its starters, some might think they are still getting overlooked statewide. They were ranked No. 2 in 4A in the state media poll – but were one of three teams to receive at least two first-place votes.

“I haven’t looked at any of the rankings,” Graham said. “I don’t look at the papers on the west side. So, I really don’t know. We take care of what we can and we’re on to next week.”

“I feel like we proved ourselves last year, and we’re still getting disrespected,” Docken said. “We really took it personal, and that’s why we just came out and dominated.”