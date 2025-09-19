St. Louis Boeing workers sign off on union plan. Boeing unconvinced

By Jack Suntrup St. Louis Post-Dispatch

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis-area Boeing workers on Friday signed off on a plan that could put an end to the seven-week strike hitting the company’s local facilities.

Workers approved a proposal – this time written by their own union – that would provide increased pay and benefits compared to what the Boeing Co. has previously offered roughly 3,200 members of the local machinists’ union.

It includes a $10,000 ratification bonus, $6,000 more than Boeing’s most recent offer.

The preratified contract now moves to Boeing for consideration. If Boeing rejects the union’s offer, workers will continue to strike.

Dan Gillian, vice president of air dominance for Boeing, signaled disapproval Friday without explicitly saying that Boeing would reject the offer.

“It’s unfortunate that union leadership led its members to vote on something that isn’t real,” he said in a statement.

“Our previous offer is real and would make our team among the highest paid manufacturing employees in the St. Louis area,” he added.

The union called on Boeing to accept the offer and end the strike.

“Our members stood up with courage and voted for a fair, responsible pathway to end this strike,” Brian Bryant, president of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, said in a statement.

“Now, Boeing must honor that decision, accept this deal, and show respect for the skilled workers who are the backbone of its defense business,” he said.

Earlier this week, when the vote was announced, Boeing leaders were quick to dismiss the effort.

“This publicity stunt is a waste of time that will not help the parties reach a deal,” Gillian said Tuesday.

The union-backed contract offer follows workers rejecting Boeing’s third contract offer last Friday.

The union argues the $10,000 ratification bonus is fair, when considering bonuses given in other states – $12,000 last year in Washington state, and $12,000 in South Carolina for nonunionized Boeing workers.

Boeing, however, has said market conditions in Washington state were unique, and that workers there had a different bargaining history than workers here.

“We want all 3,200 of our teammates back at work, but that has to happen with a contract that makes sense in the Midwest, not the Pacific Northwest,” Gillian said Friday.

The offer Boeing workers advanced Friday would include a general wage increase of 20% over four years – instead of 24% over five years as the company has proposed.

The union plan gives yearly raises to workers at the top of the pay scale. Senior employees were previously offered lump sum payments instead of increases to their pay rate for two years of the contract.

It would also increase 401(k) benefits compared to previous Boeing offers.

Boeing said its most recent offer is still on the table – except for the $4,000 ratification bonus.