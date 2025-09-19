U.S. weighs Trump-branded website to help shop for cheaper drugs, Bloomberg reports

Reuters

U.S. officials are considering a website, possibly named after President Donald Trump, to help patients buy discounted prescription drugs directly from pharmaceutical firms, Bloomberg reported Friday, citing people familiar with the talks.

The initiative aligns with Trump’s push for drugmakers to lower prices and match costs seen in other developed nations, the Bloomberg report said, citing people who requested anonymity to discuss non-public plans.

The proposed website would enable patients to search for specific medicines and connect them with platforms selling the drugs, Bloomberg added, noting that “TrumpRx” is among the names being considered for the project.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services asked Reuters to reach out to the White House for comment.

The White House, as well as the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comments.