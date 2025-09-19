Week 3 prep football roundup: Mead defense dominates during rout of Central Valley; Cheney moves to 3-0

From staff reports

Roundup of Friday’s high school football action from the Greater Spokane League.

For Mead, it was a defensive masterclass.

The Panthers held visiting Central Valley to 91 total yards and just five first downs during a Greater Spokane League 4A/3A game. Mead also collected two interceptions, but among all the impressive numbers on the unofficial stat sheet for Mead’s defense, one figure was striking – 14 sacks.

Mead’s defensive front shined brightest during a 47-0 rout of the Bears.

Per the stat sheet sent in to the Spokesman, the Panthers had 11 players record at least half a sack. Garrett Miller led all players with three, and added an interception.

Mead’s offense had quite a night, too. The Panthers rolled up 507 total yards, including 310 on the ground. Quarterback Landon Thomas completed 6 of 9 passes for 95 yards and four touchdowns, and rushed five times for 99 yards in one half of action as the Panthers built a 31-0 lead at the break.

GSL 4A/3A

University 61, Shadle Park 6: Toby Thornburg rushed for 129 yards and two touchdowns on just four carries, and added an 80-yard touchdown on a kickoff return in the first quarter, to pace the Titans (2-1), who totaled 312 yards on the ground during a rout of visiting Shadle Park (1-2).

Cheney 48, Ferris 14: Christopher Wilson rushed for 186 yards and four touchdowns on 10 carries to lead the Blackhawks (3-0) past the visiting Saxons (0-3). Connor Collins went 11 of 16 for 150 yards with three touchdown passes, two to Tank Best and one one to Mason Stinson.

Lewis and Clark 31, Ridgeline 10: David Conklin passed for one touchdown and ran for another and the visiting Tigers (1-2) cruised past the Falcons (0-3). Conklin connected with KJ Kinkade on a 5-yard TD pass in the third quarter and scored on a 4-yard run early in the fourth. Jackson Spitz hit field goals of 31, 27 and 31 yards for LC.

GSL 2A

Deer Park 20, Pullman 14 (OT): Ian Olietti scored the game-winning TD in overtime on an 11-yard run and the Stags (1-2, 1-0) edged the visiting Greyhounds (0-3, 0-1).

East Valley 31, North Central 3: Casey Stephens scored on a pair of short touchdown runs and the Knights (1-2, 1-0) defeated the Wolfpack (1-2, 0-1) at ONE Spokane Stadium. Stephens had 19 carries for 53 yards. Tarin Fields went 14 of 31 for 153 yards and a 47-yard TD pass to Marvin Zauana. Conner Nicholson added an 84-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

Nonleague

West Valley 49, Riverside 12: Nathan Zettle threw three touchdown passes and scrambled for another and the visiting Eagles (2-1) beat the Rams (1-2). Eric Borg had a rushing touchdown and two receiving, including a 75-yard catch and score for WV.