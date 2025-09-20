The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
Area colleges to compete at inaugural women’s golf tournament Kalispel Invitational this week

Area college women's golf programs will compete at the inaugural Kalispel Invitational this week. (Shutterstock)

From staff reports

Women’s golf teams from Gonzaga, Eastern Washington, Idaho and Whitworth join nearly a dozen other schools for the inaugural Kalispel Invitational on Monday and Tuesday.

The tournament begins Monday with 36 holes and a 9 a.m. shotgun start at Kalispel Golf and Country Club. Play resumes with 18 holes on Tuesday and an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start, capped by a short awards presentation at 1:30 p.m.

Spectators are welcome both days.

Other schools participating include Idaho State, Santa Clara, Seattle U, Montana State, Montana, Portland State, Lewis-Clark College, Tarleton State, Utah Valley and Cal State Bakersfield.

For more information, contact Kalispel Golf and Country Club.