Area colleges to compete at inaugural women’s golf tournament Kalispel Invitational this week

Women’s golf teams from Gonzaga, Eastern Washington, Idaho and Whitworth join nearly a dozen other schools for the inaugural Kalispel Invitational on Monday and Tuesday.

The tournament begins Monday with 36 holes and a 9 a.m. shotgun start at Kalispel Golf and Country Club. Play resumes with 18 holes on Tuesday and an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start, capped by a short awards presentation at 1:30 p.m.

Spectators are welcome both days.

Other schools participating include Idaho State, Santa Clara, Seattle U, Montana State, Montana, Portland State, Lewis-Clark College, Tarleton State, Utah Valley and Cal State Bakersfield.

