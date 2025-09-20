Design Recipes: Fruit-inspired colors

By Cathy Hobbs Tribune News Service

Looking for a way to bring instant energy, warmth, and personality into your space? Consider the beauty of fruit colors. Think lemon, lime, raspberry and orange – these juicy hues can transform a neutral room into a vibrant and inviting space with a robust and appealing “punch” of color.

Looking for ways to infuse fruit inspired colors? First, choose a color for inspiration.

• Orange brings luxury and warmth.

• Lime adds freshness and energy.

• Lemon will add a sense of light.

• Raspberry offers a chic, eclectic touch.

Start with a neutral base

Fruit colors shine brightest when they’re grounded by a calm, neutral backdrop.

Let your walls, flooring or main upholstery pieces set a neutral foundation so that vibrant, fruit colors can take center stage. Think soft white walls, pale floors or muted upholstery, then pair with bright pops of color.

Layer your fruit palette

Just like a mixed fruit salad, combining multiple hues can be deliciously effective.

Deep orange and lime create a modern, sunny look.

Raspberry paired with lime and orange can create a modern, sunny look that feels fresh and uplifting.

Think beyond accessories

Fruit colors aren’t just for throw pillows or vases. Try a raspberry accent chair, a citrus-hued rug, or lime green cabinetry in a kitchen or laundry room. Even in a lower-level living space, a pop of lime with a splash of orange can instantly make the area feel brighter, warmer and more inviting.