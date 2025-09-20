EPA tells scientists to stop publishing studies, employees say

By Amudalat Ajasa and Hannah Natanson Washington Post

The Environmental Protection Agency has ordered scientists in at least one of its research offices to immediately pause almost all efforts to publish research, according to two agency employees familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

Staff from the EPA’s Office of Water were summoned to a town hall meeting this week and instructed to halt work on most ongoing research papers. The researchers were told that unless scientific journals had already returned proofs – the final step in the academic publication process – the studies would be subject to a new review process, the two employees said.

The order to reevaluate all manuscripts came from political appointees, the employees said.

EPA press secretary Brigit Hirsch said the agency will continue its work to protect human health and the environment but did not provide details about the new review process.

“Great scientific work is continuing at EPA like never before,” Hirsch said. “We are confident EPA has the resources needed to accomplish the agency’s core mission of protecting human health and the environment, fulfill all statutory obligations, and make the best-informed decisions based on the gold standard of science.”

Staff within the Office of Water have asked for an explanation they can send to scientific journals that ask why their papers are on pause, but staff have so far not received a response from higher-ups, one of the employees said.

Both employees said that the imposition of this type of review is unprecedented and warned that it could stymie the release of scientific findings important to preserving public health.

The Office of Water works to ensure the safety of the nation’s drinking water and the health of coastal and other aquatic environments. Scientists in the office conduct and publish research assessing how to keep water safe for drinking and for recreational use, as well as analyzing environmental concerns related to water quality.

In recent months, EPA scientists have contributed to studies in scientific journals on subjects such as PFAS and microplastics in urban sewer overflows, comparisons of different methods for testing drinking water for lead, and groundwater pollution by naturally occurring arsenic.

Details about the review process remain unclear.

“This represents millions of dollars of research, potentially, that’s now being stopped,” one of the employees said, adding that Americans “aren’t going to benefit from the release of this science.”

In July, the EPA announced plans to dismantle its scientific research branch, the Office of Research and Development, which had been tasked with conducting independent research to assess impacts on human health and the environment. The agency did not confirm how many staff members from the office were reassigned or terminated.

Hirsch said there are ongoing conversations with staff about their new responsibilities and how they align with the agency’s core mission.

The move to halt the agency’s scientific research has prompted concern from scientists and environmental groups that findings could be altered to conform to the Trump administration’s political agenda.

“Science is not supposed to be political,” said Kyla Bennett, the director of science policy at Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility. “Science is supposed to transcend politics and inform decision-making at the EPA.”

Nicole Cantello, president of AFGE Local 704, which represents 1,000 EPA workers in Chicago, said that delaying or otherwise impeding the release of scientific findings violates the agency’s scientific integrity policy.

“It results in the further erosion of the public’s trust in EPA and its ability to protect human health and the environment,” Cantello said.