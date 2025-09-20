FWC says man shot bear found in his Florida home

By Richard Tribou Orlando Sentinel

ORLANDO, Fla. – A Central Florida man shot and killed a bear he said became trapped in his home Friday, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

“The FWC was notified of a bear entering a home in DeLand,” the agency said in an emailed statement. “The bear was shot and killed by the home’s occupants and no injuries to the occupants have been reported.”

The home was in a rural part of Lake County off of County Road 44 near the Volusia County border west of DeLand. The area is among a heavily forested part of the state south of Ocala National Forest, home to most of Florida’s black bear population.

“FWC Law Enforcement documented evidence of damage to the exterior doors consistent with entry by a bear,” the statement said. “FWC Bear Management staff will canvass the community for awareness and education, as well as monitor the area for additional bear activity of concern.”

WESH interviewed the man, Zeke Clark, who said he found the bear in his home off Ponderosa Avenue.

He told the TV station the bear had come in through his garage door that automatically shut behind it. The bear then made it into the home’s living room scaring Clark’s mother-in-law and encountering barking dogs. The bear then went to the bathroom.

He told the station the bear came at the door and that he feared for his family’s safety, so he shot the bear.

“As fall approaches, bears are in search of more food to increase their fat reserves for winter,” the FWC statement said. “Secure attractants such as food, garbage, bird feeders, or grills, and lock external doors at night. Follow these BearWise Basics to reduce conflicts with bears where you live.”

The agency has a wildlife alert hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922) for anyone who feels threatened by a bear; observes a sick, injured, dead, or orphaned bear; or to report someone either harming bears or intentionally feeding them.

More information about Florida’s black bear population is available at MyFWC.com/Bear.