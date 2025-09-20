Major airports in Europe report check-in delays after cyberattack

By John Yoon and Ashley Ahn New York Times

Flights were delayed in some European travel hubs, including the continent’s busiest at Heathrow Airport near London, on Saturday, after technical problems with check-in systems that two airports attributed to a cyberattack on Friday evening.

The delays had lingered through the day and had become widespread. At least five airports – Berlin-Brandenburg, Brussels, Dublin and Cork in Ireland, and Heathrow – said the technical issue was affecting departing passengers.

Heathrow and Berlin-Brandenburg, Germany’s third-largest, said the problem was with Collins Aerospace, a U.S. company that provides check-in and boarding systems there and at other airports, causing longer waiting times for passengers.

RTX, the company’s corporate parent, said in a statement Saturday that there was a “cyber-related disruption” in its systems at some airports and that it was working to restore “full functionality to our customers as quickly as possible.” It added that airport staff could work around the issue by switching to manual check-ins.

In the departures area of Heathrow’s Terminal 3, staff members used megaphones to shepherd crowds of passengers who were waiting for their delayed flights. On Saturday morning, some travelers were still waiting to check in for flights scheduled to take off within minutes. The airport was still experiencing an average 34-minute delay for departures as of early evening in London, according to FlightAware, a flight-tracking website.

Collins is an aviation and defense technology business based in Iowa. RTX said the problem was in its MUSE software, a passenger-processing system that Collins said supports around 300 airlines at 100 airports.

“The impact is limited to electronic customer check-in and baggage drop,” RTX said.

FlightAware said that there had been 445 delays and 18 cancellations at Heathrow; 254 delays and 21 cancellations at Brussels; and 202 delays and two cancellations at Berlin-Brandenburg, as of the early evening in Europe.

The delays and cancellations included both departures and arrivals. Flights coming into the European cities made up about 40% of the delays at Heathrow, 44% of the delays at Brussels and 35% at Berlin-Brandenburg.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.