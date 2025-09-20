Prep roundup: Aubree Bates scores hat trick for Central Valley soccer; KJ Jacobson with 17 assists for Ferris volleyball

Roundup of Saturday’s nonleague prep sports from the Greater Spokane League and Eastern Washington.

Volleyball

Ferris 3, North Central 0: KJ Jacobson had 17 assists and eight defensive saves and the Saxons (2-3) defeated the visiting Wolfpack (0-6). Jaidyn Tonasket led North Central with three kills and an ace.

Newport 3, Riverside 1: Kaylia Earl hammered 12 kills plus delivered six scoring serves and the Grizzlies (4-2) defeated the visiting Rams (1-6) in four sets. Addison White had 15 defensive saves and four aces for Riverside.

Girls Soccer

Central Valley 3, East Valley 3: Aubree Bates had a hat trick in the first half and the visiting Bears (1-3-2) tied the Knights (3-2-1). Hayden Anderson scored two goals in the second half for EV.

Lewiston 6, Clarkston 0: Georgia Stevens and Avery Lathen scored two goals apiece and the visiting Bengals (6-4) shut out the Bantams (1-4). Lily Sommers had nine saves for Clarkston.The girls raised money for the Gina Quesenberry Foundation in this “pink game.”

Lakeside 2, Quincy 2: Lainee Higgins scored the equalizer in the 80th minute and the Eagles (2-2-2) tied the visiting Jackrabbits (4-1-1). Brielle Baughman scored both goals for Quincy.

Riverside 2, Newport 2: Amy Ives scored the equalizer in the 70th minute and the visiting Grizzles (1-1-1) tied the Rams (2–21). Margaret St. Amand and Annie Davis scored the two goals for Riverside.

Boys Cross Country

Ferris boys were awarded fourth place in the CAN-AM Invitational at Old Kettle Falls Picnic Area on Saturday. Five Saxons placed in the top thirty: 11, Tanner Wolff 18:16.50. 18, Sam Harwood 18:32.40. 21, Tate Wolff 18:59.60. 22, Owen Pickett 19:02.00. 29, Tanis Renn 19:11.40.