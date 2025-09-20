Spokane Chiefs comeback falls short in 6-4 loss to Kamloops; Coco Armstrong scores third goal in two games

KAMLOOPS, B.C. – Playing the second of back-to-back road games to start the season, the Spokane Chiefs looked a little fatigued through much of their Saturday matchup against the fresher Kamloops Blazers.

Facing a three-goal deficit after two periods, the Chiefs came back to make it close before the Blazers pulled out a 6-4 in a Western Hockey League game at Sandman Centre.

JP Burlburt was the hero for Kamloops, scoring a hat trick before the midway point of the game.

The Chiefs (1-1-0-0) jumped on top at the 8:36 mark of the first period, with defenseman Rhett Sather scoring his first of the year off assists from Smyth Rebman and Coco Armstrong. But the Blazers (1-0-0-0) tied it just more than a minute later, when Hurlburt scored his first of the season.

Hurlburt added his second of the game with just under 4 minutes left in the period, but Mathis Preston evened it up with his second goal of the young season 32 seconds later.

Kamloops came out with more jump in the second period, scoring two goals in the first 3:48 of the period. Isa Guran registered his first of the campaign 90 seconds in, then Hurlburt – with rookie defenseman in the box on a delay of game call – banged one past Chiefs goalie Linus Viellard from the left wing face-off circle to complete the hat trick.

The Chiefs not only went empty on their first power play opportunity, but the Blazers took advantage of a turnover and Cooper Moore scored a short-handed goal to make it 5-2 with 5:31 left in the period.

Armstrong’s third goal in two games made it a two-goal game early in the third.

The Chiefs were awarded a 2-minute minor power play with 7:50 left on a hit to the head by Kamloops winger Vit Zahejsky. As time was expiring on the infraction, Gavin Burcar stuffed in a loose puck during a goal-crease scramble for his first WHL goal to draw Spokane within one.

Moments later, Chiefs forward Cohen Harris was struck with a high stick and they went back to the power play. With 29 seconds left in the penalty, Moore was called for slashing – but Chase Harrington was also called for embellishment to negate a potential 5-on-3 situation.

Spokane pulled Viellard with 90 seconds left, but the Blazers won a puck in their end and sent Owen Cooper in for a breakaway goal to clinch it.

The Chiefs are off until Saturday when they open the home slate of games at the Arena against the Tri-City Americans. at 6:05 p.m.

