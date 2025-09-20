Spokane Zephyr play to scoreless draw with Lexington

From Staff Reports

LEXINGTON Ky.– One of Spokane’s keys to securing a result at Lexington SC Stadium, was limiting former Zephyr star Emina Ekic’s scoring opportunities, and disallowing her to create chances for her new teammates, as she led Lexington with 12 chances created, and two assists through three games.

They accomplished just that behind defensive barriers, Reese Tappan and Sarah McCoy, who led the Zephyr with 12 and eight clearances, and goalkeeper Hope Hisey, who registered three saves, to hold Ekic to three chances created and one shot that was off target in the first half, resulting in a scoreless USL Super League draw against Lexington SC on Saturday.

The Spokane Zephyr nearly surrendered an early first-half goal in the 11th minute by Lexington’s Sara Griffith, who rebounded a missed shot, and fired the ball from short range into an empty net, but she was called offsides, and the score remained deadlocked at zero.

While Spokane’s (1-2-3) offense struggled as Lexington (1-0-3) outshot Spokane 10-6, the Zephyr’s defense held Lexington to only three shots on target, totaling 41 clearances and 19 tackles.