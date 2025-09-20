This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Sept. 13, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide. (The Open Field/TNS){&end} (Handout/The Open Field/TNS)

Bestsellers

Fiction

1. “The Secret of Secrets: A Novel,” Dan Brown (Doubleday)

2. “Katabasis (Deluxe Limited Edition): A Novel,” R.F. Kuang (Harper Voyager)

3. “Lover Forbidden,” J.R. Ward (Gallery)

4. “Framed in Death,” J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s)

5. “Clown Town,” Mick Herron (Soho Crime)

6. “Clive Cussler: The Iron Storm (An Isaac Bell Adventure),” Jack Du Brul (Putnam)

7. “Wild Reverence: A Novel,” Rebecca Ross (Saturday)

8. “Buckeye: A Novel,” Patrick Ryan (Random House)

9. “Billion-Dollar Ransom: A Thriller,” James Patterson and Duane Swierczynski (Little, Brown)

10. “Atmosphere: A Love Story,” Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)

Nonfiction

1. “The Unexpected Journey: Finding Strength, Hope, and Yourself on the Caregiving Path,” Emma Heming Willis (Open Field)

2. “The Let Them Theory: A Life-Changing Tool That Millions of People Can’t Stop Talking About,” Mel Robbins (Hay House)

3. “Confronting Evil: Assessing the Worst of the Worst,” Bill O’Reilly and Josh Hammer (St. Martin’s)

4. “All the Way to the River: Love, Loss, and Liberation,” Elizabeth Gilbert (Riverhead)

5. “Listening to the Law: Reflections on the Court and Constitution,” Amy Coney Barrett (Sentinel)

6. “The Book of Sheen: A Memoir,” Charlie Sheen (Gallery)

7. “Invisible ADHD: Proven Mood and Life Management for Smart Yet Scattered Women,” Shanna Pearson (Flatiron)

8. “Shot Ready,” Stephen Curry (One World)

9. “The Complete America’s Test Kitchen TV Show Cookbook” (America’s Test Kitchen)

10. “The Heart of the Homestead: Cultivating a Spirit of Simple Living Through Homemaking, Recipes, and Family,” RuthAnn Zimmerman (Ten Peaks)