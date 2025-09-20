U.K. fighter jets begin NATO air defense mission over Poland

By Muvija M Reuters

LONDON - British fighter jets have flown their first NATO air defense sortie over Poland as part of NATO’s Eastern Sentry mission, the government said, aimed at strengthening the Western alliance’s defenses following a Russian drone incursion this month.

The mission, announced on Monday by the U.K. government in the immediate aftermath of the incursions into Polish airspace, sends “a clear signal: NATO airspace will be defended,” defense minister John Healey said in a statement.

Two Royal Air Force Typhoons took off from a British military base in eastern England on Friday night to patrol Polish skies and deter and defend against aerial threats from Russia, the statement said, adding that they returned safely to the U.K. early Saturday morning.

The British government said it was a response to the “most significant violation” of NATO airspace by Russian President Putin to date since his illegal full-scale war in Ukraine.

U.K. says it remains

agile and ready

Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Harv Smyth, said the British jets joined allies along NATO’s eastern flank, adding: “We remain agile, integrated, and ready to project airpower at range.”

The U.K. government has promised to boost defense spending to 2.6% of GDP by April 2027, in a signal to U.S. President Donald Trump that Britain can help boost Europe’s security. Trump has criticized European nations for not spending enough on defense and relying instead on the United States.

The U.K. mission over Poland also comes amid heightened tensions elsewhere in Europe, with NATO-member Estonia saying Friday that three Russian military jets violated its airspace in an “unprecedentedly brazen” incursion.

Healey condemned that on Friday, saying Russia’s “latest reckless and dangerous activity is the third violation of NATO airspace in recent days.”

Russia’s Defense Ministry denied its jets violated Estonian airspace, saying they flew over neutral waters.