Veronica Burns: Parasite cleanses are a trend that could be harmful

Veronica Burns

By Veronica Burns

No one wants to have a parasite. So, when an influencer promotes a “parasite cleanse,” it’s not surprising people are willing to buy in.

In a world where health and wellness trends flood our social media channels, we’ve become open to promising solutions for everything from sagging skin and acne to bloating and tiredness. But do parasite cleanses accomplish what they promise?

At best, these trends are rooted in misunderstanding. At worst, they could put your health at risk.

Many parasitic infections that make people sick are what we call neglected tropical diseases–things like schistosomiasis, lymphatic filariasis, ascariasis and other infections caused by parasitic worms. These illnesses affect poor, rural communities in parts of Africa, Asia and Latin America. They cause significant suffering and can lead to long-term disability and even death.

In these regions, public health programs use mass drug administration to control or eliminate disease. Entire communities receive a dose of anti-parasitic medication once a year. How long this goes on depends on the local burden of disease. To treat parasites, health care providers use antiparasitic medications backed by decades of clinical research and global health data.

Here in the United States, it’s rare to be infected with a parasite. Outbreaks of cryptosporidium, giardia or toxoplasmosis infections have happened, usually tied to contaminated water. Trichinella, which can come from undercooked pork or wild game, now causes only about 15 cases a year nationwide. When someone gets sick from these parasites, they usually know it – symptoms are acute, diagnostic tests are available, and effective treatments exist.

These are also notifiable conditions, meaning public health is alerted when there’s a confirmed case. Amebic meningitis, Baylisascariasis, Chagas disease, echinococcosis, taeniasis and cysticercosis are additional conditions caused by parasites that are reportable to public health. If there were a risk to your community, your local public health district would tell you.

Even if there is no proven benefit, it is understandable that one may still want to try a parasite cleanse as long as there is no harm. But they can be harmful. Some people with vague, chronic symptoms such as bloating, brain fog, anxiety or insomnia may assume they have a parasite and proceed with a “parasite cleanse” before seeking health care. That can delay diagnosis and treatment for something that may be more serious. Someone with fatigue and gastrointestinal distress might assume it’s parasites, delay seeing a doctor, and miss an early diagnosis of celiac disease, inflammatory bowel disease, or even cancer.

And many of these cleanses contain ingredients like black walnut or wormwood, which can damage the gut or liver, especially at high doses. None of these products are regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration nor are they endorsed by the medical community for treatment of parasitic infections. If someone does have a harmful parasite, following these home remedies may delay clinically proven treatment and jeopardize their health.

Like many health fads, the parasite cleanse movement thrives not because it works, but because it flatters our desire for simple solutions. But parasites aren’t something to guess at. If you are sick or think you might have one, talk to a health care provider. There are real tests and real treatments.

Veronica Burns is an epidemiologist with the Spokane Regional Health District.