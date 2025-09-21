News outlets criticize Pentagon’s new restrictions on media coverage

Andrew Goudsward Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration is imposing new restrictions on media coverage of the U.S. military, requiring news organizations to agree they will not disclose information that the government has not approved for release.

The restrictions, laid out in a memo by the Pentagon on Friday, were quickly criticized by media organizations and press groups. Below are some of their statements:

REUTERS

“We are deeply concerned by the U.S. Pentagon’s newly announced restrictions on press coverage. A free and independent press is essential to American democracy, ensuring transparency and accountability. Any effort by the U.S. government to limit journalists’ ability to cover the news undermines fundamental First Amendment protections and constrains the free flow of information that is critical to informed public debate,” Reuters said in a statement.

“We remain committed to covering the Pentagon in an impartial, accurate and independent way, in keeping with the Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.”

NEW YORK TIMES

“Asking independent journalists to submit to these kinds of restrictions is at stark odds with the constitutional protections of a free press in a democracy, and a continued attempt to throttle the public’s right to understand what their government is doing,” a New York Times spokesperson said.

“This is yet another step in a concerning pattern of reducing access to what the U.S. military is undertaking at taxpayer expense. Our journalists will continue to report the facts deeply and fairly.”

WALL STREET JOURNAL

“We are deeply disturbed by this development and what it signals. We are currently evaluating its impact to our newsroom staff,” a Wall Street Journal spokesperson said.

WASHINGTON POST

“The Constitution protects the right to report on the activities of democratically elected and appointed government officials,” said Matt Murray, the Washington Post’s executive editor.

“Any attempt to control messaging and curb access by the government is counter to the First Amendment and against the public interest. The Washington Post will continue to pursue accurate, fair reporting in that interest.”

(Reporting by Andrew Goudsward; editing by Rami Ayyub and Cynthia Osterman)