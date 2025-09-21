NFL locals: WSU’s Chau Smith-Wade records pick-six against former Husky rival

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

Washington State lost the Apple Cup on Saturday, but the Cougars got a little vengeance a day later, courtesy of Chau Smith-Wade.

The former standout Cougars cornerback (2020-23), now a starter with the Carolina Panthers, intercepted a pass from Atlanta quarterback Michael Penix Jr., the former Washington Huskies star, and returned the pick 11 yards for a touchdown during the third quarter of the Panthers’ 30-0 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

It was the first career touchdown and second career NFL interception for Smith-Wade. On a second-and-8 play for Atlanta from its own 11, Smith-Wade baited Penix to throw a short checkdown, then jumped the pass for an easy pick-6, making the score 17-0 in favor of Carolina. Smith-Wade added five tackles.

Smith-Wade and Penix squared off once as rival collegians. Penix got the better of the Cougs in that 2022 Apple Cup, passing for 485 yards and three touchdowns in a 51-33 win in Pullman. Smith-Wade had a solid individual game, however, recording three tackles, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery.

Smith-Wade missed the 2023 Apple Cup due to injury. Penix passed for 204 yards and two touchdowns with one interception during fourth-ranked UW’s 24-21 win. Both players went pro in 2024. Smith-Wade was drafted by Carolina in the fifth round, and Penix was taken by Atlanta with the eighth overall pick.

Kaden Elliss (Idaho), a standout linebacker for Atlanta, was the bright spot for the Falcons’ defense during what was otherwise a rough day for the team.

Elliss, a seventh-year pro who is trending toward star status, tied for the team lead in tackles with nine (five solo) and recorded his first sack of the year, adding three tackles for loss and a quarterback hit. His third-and-2 sack of Carolina quarterback Bryce Young forced the Panthers to settle for a field goal that made the score 20-0.

Cooper Kupp (EWU) had a quiet game for the Seahawks, but his efforts weren’t really necessary as Seattle blew past New Orleans 44-13.

Kupp logged 31 yards on two catches, including a 23-yarder early in the third quarter that put the Seahawks in field-goal range. Seattle converted on the 46-yard attempt to take a 41-6 lead.

In three games this season, Kupp has recorded 136 yards on 11 catches. The first-year Seahawk has yet to find the end zone with his home-state team.

Cam Ward (WSU), the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft, is still seeking his first NFL win.

Ward threw his second career touchdown, but his Tennessee Titans fell 41-20 to Indianapolis. The former Coug (2022-23) completed 23 of 38 passes for 219 yards, a TD and an interception – he misread the Colts’ defense on a third-down play during Tennessee’s first drive, and had his pass intercepted by Kenny Moore II and returned 32 yards for a touchdown.

Ward connected with Elic Ayomanor on a nifty fourth-and-goal sidearm pass midway through the fourth quarter for an 8-yard score. On the year, Ward has passed for 506 yards and two touchdowns with one interception on a 54.5% completion rate. He has absorbed a league-high 15 sacks, including four Sunday.

Samson Ebukam (EWU), a defensive end for the Colts, posted three tackles, one for loss, during the win over Tennessee.

Daiyan Henley (WSU) had a surprisingly unproductive game after a couple of standout performances in Weeks 1 and 2.

The third-year Los Angeles Chargers linebacker, who is putting together a Pro Bowl-caliber season, finished with four tackles in the team’s 23-20 comeback win over Denver. Henley came into the day averaging nine tackles and a sack per game.

Kendrick Bourne (EWU) had 38 yards on four receptions during his second game of the year for the 49ers, who topped Arizona 16-15.

Bourne had a long reception of 11 yards during a second-quarter drive that resulted in a field goal, putting San Francisco ahead 6-3.

Jaylen Watson (WSU), a starting cornerback for Kansas City, picked off a pass from New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson in the end zone late in the second quarter of the Chiefs’ 22-9 win. It was Watson’s first pick of the year and fourth of his four-year NFL career.

Watson finished with seven tackles.

Jaden Hicks (WSU), another key player in the Chiefs’ secondary, the second-year safety had one tackle.

Jalen Thompson (WSU) made his 75th career start for Arizona at strong safety and totaled six tackles during the loss to San Francisco.

Thompson ended a 49er drive in the third quarter, forcing a third-down incompletion.

Kyle Williams (WSU), a rookie receiver for New England, made his second career reception, an 8-yard catch during the Patriots’ 21-14 loss to Pittsburgh. The catch helped spark a 15-play touchdown drive that knotted the score at 14-14 early in the fourth quarter.

Daniel Ekuale (WSU), a defensive tackle for Pittsburgh, made three tackles during the win. An effective gap-plugger, Ekuale helped Pittsburgh hold the Patriots’ tailbacks to 3.7 yards per carry.

Frankie Luvu (WSU), an All-Pro linebacker for Washington, finished second on the team with seven tackles during a 41-24 win over Las Vegas.

Christian Elliss (Idaho) started at inside linebacker for New England, but was apparently benched midway through the game. Elliss had been the Patriots’ every-down inside LB during the first two weeks of the year, but he reportedly played about half of the snaps at the position Sunday and finished with one tackle. Elliss entered the game averaging eight tackles per game.

Brett Rypien (Shadle Park), Cincinnati’s backup quarterback, made his first appearance of the season. He played on the final drive of the Bengals’ 48-10 loss to Minnesota

Rypien handed the ball off twice and took a sack on third down. The former Boise State star was signed from the Bengals’ practice squad last week to back up former Washington Huskies quarterback Jake Browning, who is filling in for Joe Burrow as the Bengals’ star quarterback recovers from turf toe.