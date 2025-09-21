One dead, one injured in ATV crash in Coeur d’Alene National Forest; alcohol and ‘illegal drug’ use believed to be factors

One person is dead and another is hospitalized in serious condition after an ATV crash in Coeur d’Alene National Forest Saturday night.

Deputies from the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office and responders from Kootenai County Fire and Rescue received a report of a crash with serious injuries at around 9:30 p.m. Saturday near the Horsehaven Airstrip in the forest east of Coeur d’Alene.

Authorities pronounced the adult driver dead at the scene and found an adult passenger with severe injuries. Authorities flew the passenger to Kootenai Health, where that person remains in serious condition as of Sunday, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

Deputies determined the ATV driver failed to maneuver a turn on Forest Service Road 209 and fell down a cliff. According to the release, authorities believe use of alcohol and “illegal drugs” were factors in the crash.

Authorities are withholding the names of the deceased driver and injured passenger.