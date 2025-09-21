Shooting early Sunday morning leaves Pullman man injured

Moscow-Pullman Daily News

The Pullman Police Department is looking for a person of interest possibly involved in a Sunday morning shooting that left a Pullman man injured.

According to a Pullman news release, police responded to a reported shooting at 1:47 a.m. on the 3100 block of Northwest Cottonwood Lane. Police found a 19-year-old Pullman man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

The injured man, who was not identified, was transported to Pullman Regional Hospital. Police say the man is in stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery.

The person of interest is 20-year-old Jakori C. Buchanan. He is described as 5-foot-7, 143 pounds and Black. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and white shoes. Buchanan is believed to have left the scene in a grey 2025 Hyundai Sonata with Minnesota plates (REW514). He may be traveling to the Seattle area with companions, and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police say the shooting appears to be an isolated incident and there is no known threat to the public. Anyone with information on Buchanan or his vehicle is asked to contact the police immediately.