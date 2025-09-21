Sounders lose in Austin for first time after goal in final minute

Jayda Evans Seattle Times

The Sounders have missed a sprinkle of dynamism in the past two matches.

Georgi Minoungou unearthed a dose Sunday. If only it didn’t spread throughout Austin FC’s Q2 Stadium.

The Verde and Black got another goal in the last tick of the match to send the Sounders home with a 2-1 loss.

Austin forward CJ Fodrey, who subbed on in the 78th minute, headed the assist to Myrto Uzuni to hook a left-footed game-winner into goal in the 96th minute.

The Sounders thought Uzuni was offside, but the goal stood.

It’s the Sounders’ first loss in Austin with the home side improving their unbeaten streak to nine matches on their turf.

Fodrey has his second straight game-winning goal contribution. He scored in the 120th minute against Minnesota United on Wednesday to send Austin (12-10-8) to their first U.S. Open Cup final in October.

Seattle (12-9-9) missed an opportunity to clinch a postseason berth. They’re on a three-game winless streak in MLS competitions (0-2-1), their longest since a four-match winless streak in March (0-2-2).

“This is a moment that’s testing our resilience right now, testing our mindset,” Sounders winger Paul Rothrock said. “I’m confident we’re going to bounce back from this, but everyone needs to step it up just a little bit more. We’re a good team and a collective, but that comes when we’re all playing a little bit better than our average. We’ve got to get back to that.”

Seattle seemed like they captured that after conceding a first-half goal.

Minoungou subbed into the match after the break. In a flash, teammate Danny Musovski corralled a long ball pass and sent a low cross into the box. Minoungou, with Austin defender Jon Gallagher plastered to his side, also made a darting run into the box, and tapped a right-footed equalizer into goal in the 46th minute.

But the Sounders’ awakened offense also invigorated Austin keeper Brad Stuver, who stretched, leapt and batted the attempts at possible game-winners throughout the second half. Stuver had five saves.

“Stuver stood on his head,” Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer said in complimenting the netminder. “We had clear chances in the game to make it 2-1, 3-1 and put this game to bed. … You have to look at both things evenly. You can’t just shame the defenders that are giving up goals, you got to make sure you hold the forwards and attacking players accountable.”

The Roldan brothers nearly linked for a goal in the 37th minute. The play started with a corner kick by Sounders midfielder Albert Rusnák, then defender Alex Roldan sent a cross into the box that older brother Cristian headed toward goal. Stuver made a one-handed save and got help from the ball pinging off the post to keep the match level.

It didn’t last long.

Austin winger Diego Rubio blocked center back Jackson Ragen’s attempt at a long pass and collected the ball for a determined dribble at goal. Sounders keeper Andrew Thomas was in position, but Rubio decided on the right angle to mash the ball into the net for the opening score in the 42nd minute.

“I wanted to give everything that I have,” said Minoungou of his intentions after Rubio’s goal. Minoungou’s first touch of the match was also his first goal in MLS play this season. “We really wanted to win this game.”

Sounders keeper Stefan Frei was unavailable because of illness he started to feel Friday night, putting Thomas back in goal. The swap was one of six changes from the 3-1 loss at Inter Miami last week.

Notably, Rusnák made his first start since injuring his hamstring during a Leagues Cup match on Aug. 6. He replaced Jesús Ferreira and MLS rookie Snyder Brunell got the start on the right wing, a twist for Schmetzer.

It marked Brunell’s second start since being signed in July. He teamed with Alex Roldan and Rothrock moved to the left wing.

Ferreira subbed on alongside forward Jordan Morris in the 60th minute for Rothrock and Musovski. Morris nearly had the go-ahead goal seconds after entering the match and in the 71st minute his close-range attempt was saved by Stuver.

Despite pulling off a thrilling semifinal win on Wednesday, Austin coach Nico Estévez only made three lineup changes. Forward Osman Bukari, who scored the opening goal in the 2-1 tournament win against Minnesota United, was on the bench.

Bukari and key defender Dani Pereira were Estévez’s first changes in the 62nd minute.

The Sounders are back at Lumen Field on Saturday for a Cascadia Cup match against the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Obed Vargas (Mexico) and Reed Baker Whiting (U.S.) will not be available to play as they are joining their U-20 national teams to prepare for the FIFA men’s U-20 World Cup. The tournament runs from Sept. 27 to Oct. 19 in Chile.

“These are all critical games,” said Schmetzer, whose team has four matches remaining. “I don’t want them to lose the feeling that everybody had three weeks ago for the Leagues Cup final. We’re going to try as best as we can to get that good mojo back.”