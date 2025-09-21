Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce likely to wed ‘early next year’

Jemi Ganz New York Daily News

NEW YORK – Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will likely tie the knot in early 2026, with the pop superstar already planning the wedding as she simultaneously gears up for next month’s release of her new album.

The Grammy winner is “still in the very early” stages of planning the hotly anticipated wedding, which is “likely going to be early next year,” a source told Us Weekly.

While no exact location or venue has been selected, the insider said Swift “is having so much fun researching” and is really enjoying “the ideation phase … because she’s so creative.”

The 35-year-old lovers, who began dating in July 2023 and announced their engagement late last month, “don’t want to have a big, over-the-top wedding with a ton of people,” the source said, noting the guest list will be limited to close friends and family.

“Despite their celebrity, they are down-to-earth and normal,” the insider added. “They aren’t the flashy people who want a $20 million fantasy wedding. She doesn’t want the pomp and circumstance.”

Though Swift seems decided on having a more intimate ceremony, the jury’s still very much out on what she’ll wear, though she’s got her pick of the litter.

“Nearly every major designer has reached out to offer to design her wedding gown,” said the source.

The Super Bowl champ proposed to Swift at his Missouri home last month, around the time of her record-breaking podcast debut on Kelce’s hit “New Heights.” It was on that episode that Swift announced her 12th studio album, “The Life of a Showgirl,” dropping Oct. 3.

About two weeks later, the couple confirmed the news of their engagement with a series of photos captioned: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

Steve Martin cancels comedy shows after testing positive for COVID

Steve Martin was forced to cancel two of his comedy shows with “Only Murders in the Building” co-star Martin Short this weekend as a result of testing positive for COVID.

The “It’s Complicated” star, 80, announced on Instagram Friday that he had “sadly” contracted COVID and would have to miss this weekend’s “Dukes of Funnytown!” shows in Virginia.

“I can’t possibly do the shows that you deserve. So Marty and I must cancel tonight and tomorrow,” he captioned a photo of his dog looking sad in a Mickey Mouse ears hat.

The Emmy winner — and 17-time nominee — assured fans that he and Short, long-time friends and collaborators, would “return under better circumstances.”

In a subsequent post, Martin shared a snap of a positive COVID test, captioned, “Hey! No flu!”

The comments section got some star-studded well wishes from the likes of Brad Garrett and Rita Wilson.

Martin and his “Father of the Bride” and “Three Amigos!” co-star were initially scheduled to perform Friday night at The Dome in Virginia Beach and Richmond’s Allianz Amphitheater.

The duo appeared together earlier this week at the 77th Emmy Awards, where Hulu’s “Only Murders” was nominated for seven awards, including outstanding comedy series and outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for Short.