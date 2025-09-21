This day in history: After crash killed 2 at Spokane air circus, the show continued with more stunts. Federal raids in Naches resulted of at least 100 arrests of immigrants

Let. Schuyler D. Priestley, of Portland, was piloting a Curtis JN 6H plane in a “balloon sniping contest” at an air circus (air show) when he lost control of the plane and crashed near Spokane’s waterworks, The Spokesman-Review reported on Sept. 21, 1925. Also killed was passenger Private John S. Avey Jr., who lived at 1407 W. Grace Ave. in Spokane. (Spokesman-Review archives.)

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1975: Yakima jails were “overflowing” with prisoners after a week of raids targeting alleged undocumented immigrants from Mexico.

A week of activity by “deputies, federal Immigration and Naturalization Service officers and Washington State Patrol troopers” was capped by a “massive raid” in Naches, Wash. At least 100 persons were arrested. The raid occurred at an apartment-cabin complex and included “three entire families with children and a large number of adult males.”

“If an alien requests a hearing he can have it,” said a Border Patrol agent. “But most of them request voluntary return in lieu of deportation.”

The raid was “the result of growing tensions between migrant workers and residents.”

From 1925: About 10,000 spectators at a Spokane “air circus” watched in horror as a plane went into a tailspin and crashed, killing the pilot and a passenger.

Lt. Schuyler D. Priestley of Portland was piloting the plane during the “balloon-sniping” event at the air circus. He had agreed to take part in the event after winning the speed race, but he was piloting a smaller plane, with which he was unfamiliar. The plane was making a turn at the west end of Earl Hoisington Field in Spokane when it stalled and nosed down.

“The crowd of 10,000 people gazed at first in wonder, thinking he was merely stunting, but suddenly a gasp went up,” said The Spokesman-Review. “ ‘He’s gone!’ was the shout as the plane disappeared behind the hill of the riverbank and a great dust cloud rose in the air.”

People stampeded toward the site. Rescuers found Priestley and passenger John S. Avey Jr. “shattered beneath its mangled mass.”

The air circus continued on schedule after the tragedy. The daredevil known as Diavolo “stood on his head on the top wing and hung by his toes from the lower wing” among other stunts.