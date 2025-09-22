Apple positive for 2025 as rebounding stock nears record level

By Ryan Vlastelica Bloomberg

Apple Inc. shares broke into positive territory for the year on Monday, the latest milestone in an advance that has put the iPhone maker within striking distance of record territory.

The stock rose as much as 2.4% to $251.28, and is now up 0.1% for the year. The stock has risen more than 45% off a low hit amid the peak of tariff-related uncertainty in April, at which point Apple was down more than 30% on the year.

Recent strength in Apple came as tariff fears waned and optimism that strong demand for its latest iPhones – especially the more-expensive models – can support growth.

“It seems clear that demand has been more robust than expected for the new products, and that’s helping to create a stronger bid for the stock,” said Bill Stone, chief investment officer at Glenview Trust Company, which has about $15.7 billion in assets under management and owns the stock. “I think expectations had been low, so the demand is a pleasant surprise, and whenever you get a positive surprise, that’s obviously supportive for the stock.”

Despite the move, Apple continues to trail other names within big tech, especially companies with more-pronounced exposure to artificial intelligence. The Nasdaq 100 Index is up 17% this year, with Nvidia Corp., Alphabet Inc., and Meta Platforms Inc. all up more than 30% this year. Microsoft Corp. is up more than 20%. Apple remains 3.5% below its own record close.