Army identifies 4 soldiers killed in helicopter crash: ‘Sacrifice in service’

By Fernando Cervantes Jr., USA TODAY

The U.S. Army has released the names of the four soldiers killed last week when their military helicopter crashed in Washington state.

In a news release Sept. 22, the Army identified the victims as chief warrant officers Andrew Cully, 35, of Sparta, Missouri; Andrew Kraus, 39, of Sanibel, Florida, and Sgts. Donavon Scott of Tacoma, Washington, and Jadalyn Good, 23, of Mount Vernon, Washington.

The crash happened in a rural area near Joint Base Lewis-McChord about 9 p.m. local time on the night of Sept. 17. Officials said the helicopter was on a routine flight training west of the base, about 20 miles south of Tacoma, Washington.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Col. Stephen Smith said in the release that the soldiers “embodied the unwavering dedication, selflessness, and excellence that define the very spirit of the Army and Army Special Operations. Their sacrifice in service to our nation will forever be etched in our hearts and in the legacy of the Night Stalkers.”

The soldiers were part of the 60th Special Operations Aviation Regiment, a team specifically trained for nighttime work.

According to the Army’s website, the “Night Stalkers” provide ”highly specialized aviation capabilities and support in the most challenging environments around the globe for elite special operations forces engaged in no-fail missions.”