First look: WSU looks to take down Colorado State on road in matchup of future Pac-12 foes

PULLMAN – Here is a first look at Washington State’s road game against Colorado State on Saturday.

What is it?

Fresh off a 59-24 loss to rival Washington in the Apple Cup, WSU hits the road for the second time this season, taking on future Pac-12 foe Colorado State.

Where is it?

Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins, Colorado.

When is it?

Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. PT (5:30 p.m. local time).

Where can I watch it?

CBS Sports Network will broadcast the game.

Who is favored?

As of Monday afternoon, WSU was around a 4.5-point underdog in most sportsbooks.

How did the Cougars fare last week?In large part, WSU kept things close for three quarters in a 59-24 loss to rival Washington, but that trend ended later in the final 15 minutes. After leading by one or two scores for most of the game, the Huskies won the fourth quarter 28-0, turning the game into a rout.

In his first start, fifth-year senior Zevi Eckhaus completed 25 of 36 passes for 277 yards, two touchdowns (three total) and two interceptions, one of which came as he was getting hit. After spending the first three games in a backup role, Eckhaus replaced third-year sophomore Jaxon Potter, who won a QB competition during fall camp and started in the first three games of the season.

But after tossing three interceptions in the first half of a lopsided loss to North Texas the week prior, WSU pivoted to Eckhaus, the more experienced arm. In Saturday’s game, he helped keep the Cougars within striking distance, completing one touchdown pass to receiver Devin Ellison, who made his season debut, and one to redshirt freshman tight end Beau Baker.

“Zevi did a great job creating with his legs,” WSU coach Jimmy Rogers said. “He did a great job moving on the run. He did a great job leading entirely. He was never down, even after he threw the first pick. He maintained his composure, took some hits, always finds a way to talk some trash. He’s just a competitive kid and proud of him just about this whole sequence of things.”

But the Cougars were undone by their defense, which failed to record a single stop. WSU missed 17 tackles, according to Pro Football Focus, allowing running back Jonah Coleman and quarterback Demond Williams Jr. to pile up a combined seven touchdowns.

Another problem facing WSU: Its running game has yet to get going. After four games, the Cougars have just 233 rushing yards, the fourth fewest nationwide. In Saturday’s game, they posted 27 yards on 28 carries, including 13 yards on five carries from Kirby Vorhees and 11 yards on nine carries from Angel Johnson.

Regardless of WSU’s quarterback, its offense may only be able to go so far without an effective running game, which has eluded the Cougs so far this season.

“The results don’t scream. The yards don’t scream,” Rogers said. “But as far as some of the things that we did better, technically, it was there. It kinda faded at times, and we gotta be able to stay on blocks, surging into the line of scrimmage as far as being able to create a dent. At times, we cut off track at running back, and then at other times, we kinda won with the block, and then ended up position blocking and kinda getting knocked backwards and people falling off to make plays.”

Scouting Colorado State …CSU is off to a 1-2 start to the season, opening with a 38-21 road loss to Washington, following with a 21-17 win over FCS Northern Colorado before coming up short in a home loss to UTSA.

The Rams are moving away from incumbent quarterback starter Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi and sticking with Jackson Brousseau, who completed 10 of 12 passes for 78 yards and one touchdown against UTSA. That’s the word from CSU coach Jay Norvell, who swapped Fowler-Nocolosi for Brousseau during last week’s game against UTSA.

The Rams’ top target downfield has been junior receiver Armani Winfield, who has 10 catches for 142 yards, while running backs Jalen Dupree and Lloyd Avant have made things happen on offense, combining for 375 yards and three touchdowns on 55 carries.

“They’ve got multiple threats,” Rogers said. “They put in kind of a reserve quarterback, and he’s done a good job as far as being a really good athlete. Feel like the running back is solid. Offensive line is really long, and they’ve got skill on the perimeter to compete. Defensively, they throw a lot of different looks at you, and they’re physical up front, and they play hard together. We gotta be able to execute on our end.”

In Saturday’s game, UTSA took a late lead on a 74-yard touchdown pass. CSU followed with its own touchdown drive piloted by Brousseau, pulling within one point, but the Rams couldn’t add on the winning two-point conversion.

On defense, CSU is led by linebacker Owen Long and cornerback Lemondre Joe, the latter of whom has picked up two sacks.

What happened last time CSU and WSU met?WSU opened the 2023 season with a 50-24 win over Colorado State. In that one, quarterback Cam Ward totaled four touchdowns on 451 yards passing, and safety Jaden Hicks logged a pick-six.