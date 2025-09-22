Prep roundup: Ella Bendele hits grand slam for Central Valley; Lizbeth Campos scores go ahead goal for Mt. Spokane

Roundup of Monday’s league prep sports from the Greater Spokane League.

Slowpitch softball

Central Valley 26, Gonzaga Prep 2 (5): Ella Bendele went 5 for 5 with a grand slam and nine RBIs and the visiting Bears (7-2, 4-1) defeated the Bullpups (1-6, 1-4). Whitney Hollen hit a home run for CV. Nenah Ainsworth led G-Prep with three hits.

University 32, Shadle Park 4 (5): Claire Fulkerson drove in five on five hits and the visiting Titans (6-1, 5-0) defeated the Highlanders (3-5, 1-4). U-Hi tallied 35 hits including three doubles from Cheyenne Kinswa. McKenzie Duncan hit a home run for Shadle Park.

Mead 12, North Central 1 (5): Ashley Kerber knocked in three and the Panthers (6-1, 4-1) defeated the visiting Wolfpack (0-8, 0-5). Jaycee Coffield and Ava Cheney combined for five hits for Mead.

Mt. Spokane 21, Lewis and Clark 0 (5): Avery Fox and Riley Kincaid each homered and the Wildcats (7-0, 5-0) shut out the visiting Tigers (2-5, 1-4). Addison Jay went 4 for 4 with a triple and three RBIs for Mt. Spokane. Rhiannon Kilgore hit a double for LC.

Deer Park 18, Rogers 7: Jillian Marshall drove in seven with a home run and a pair of doubles and the visiting Stags (4-4, 3-2) defeated the Pirates (1-6, 1-4). Kapri Bailey went 5 for 5 with four doubles for Deer Park. Lexi Rhoads led Rogers with three hits.

Ferris 12, Ridgeline 8: Ava DeLeon hit a 2-run home run and the Saxons (6-1, 4-1) defeated the visiting Falcons (6-2, 3-2). Quincy Coder’s two home runs contributed to the 17 hits collected by Ridgeline.

Cheney 14, East Valley 8: Annie Beito went 5 for 5 scoring two runs and the Blackhawks (2-6, 1-4) defeated the visiting Knights (2-5, 2-3). Ivy Sullivan, Kaiya Hunley, Samantha Halvorson and JC Weger each hit three for EV.

Girls soccer

Mt. Spokane 3, Ferris 2: Lizbeth Campos scored the go ahead goal in the 66th minute and the visiting Wildcats (2-1-2, 1-0) defeated the Saxons (0-3, 0-1). Leah Weller scored two goals for Ferris.

Ridgeline 2, Gonzaga Prep 1: Quinn Mueller scored the go ahead goal in the 80th minute and the visiting Falcons (5-2, 1-0) defeated the Bullpups (1-4, 0-1). Kyla Welsh scored the goal for Gonzaga Prep.

Clarkston 3, Timberlake 0: Sophea O’Hara had a goal and an assist and the visiting Bantams (2-3-1) defeated the Tigers (3-7) in a nonleague game.

Cheney 0. Mead 0: The visiting Blackhawks (2-2-1, 0-0-1) tied the Panthers (3-2-2, 0-0-1). Sami Lopez stopped nine for Cheney and Myleah Puletasi had two saves for Mead.