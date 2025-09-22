Spokane Valley business adds U-Haul franchise

A Spokane Valley business has agreed to sign on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer, the national franchise announced.

CTC Electrical Contracting Inc., located at 14405 E. Trent Ave., in Spokane Valley, will offer U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment and moving supplies, according to a news release.

U-Haul has worked with independent dealers to help do-it yourself movers since 1945. As a result, more than 21,000 dealers across the U.S. and Canada offer rentals through their U-Haul affiliation.

CTC Electrical can be reached at 509-290-6940.