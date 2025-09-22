Stars who supported Kimmel amid suspension: Howard Stern, Tom Hanks & more

Vivian Kwarm New York Daily News

As Jimmy Kimmel returns to his late night show on Tuesday, six days after Disney/ABC announced its “indefinite” suspension, several celebrities called for action against the ABC parent company.

Kimmel, whose show was pulled for his comments on the killing of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, has yet to speak publicly about the decision. Meanwhile, many stars are defending the comedian and calling for a boycott.

Here’s a roundup of celebrities who took action against Disney’s decision in the wake of Kimmel’s suspension.

Howard Stern

Legendary radio host Howard Stern spoke out on Monday’s episode of “The Howard Stern Show,” revealing that he had taken action against ABC’s parent company, Disney.

“Now it might sound stupid, but the thing I did this morning, I’m canceling my Disney+. I’m trying to say with the pocketbook that I do not support what they’re doing with Jimmy,” he said.

The show’s longtime cohost, Robin Quivers, said that she also plans to cancel her subscription.

Stern continued, “I just know when the government begins to interfere, when the government says, ‘I’m not pleased with you, so we’re going to orchestrate a way to silence you,’ it’s the wrong direction for our country.”

Jennifer Aniston, Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks

Over 400 celebrities took a stand against ABC’s decision to suspend Jimmy Kimmel in an open letter by the ACLU.

“We the people must never accept government threats to our freedom of speech,” the letter reads. “Efforts by leaders to pressure artists, journalists, and companies with retaliation for their speech strike at the heart of what it means to live in a free country.”

Celebrities who signed the statement include Jennifer Aniston, Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks, Selena Gomez, Billy Crystal, Robert DeNiro, Jane Fonda, Rosie O’Donnell, Jason Bateman, Ben Stiller and Natalie Portman.

Tatiana Maslany

Known for her role as Marvel superhero Jennifer Walters in Disney+ series She-Hulk,” Tatiana Maslany took to Instagram to encourage her followers to boycott her employer.

The Emmy winner acknowledged her connection to Disney in the post, sharing a photo of herself as She-Hulk paired with the caption, “cancel your @disneyplus @hulu @espn subscriptions.”

Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington, who starred in ABC’s “Scandal”and executive produces “Reasonable Doubt” on Hulu, took a stand in support of Kimmel on Instagram.

“You’ve always supported me, my work and my voice for years, and I’m endlessly grateful for your friendship, partnership, the laughter and encouragement,” she wrote. “Now it’s my turn to stand with and for you.”

Washington called the suspension “not just unfair, it’s unjust.”

John Oliver

Late night host John Oliver offered an impassioned monologue on Sunday’s episode of “Last Week Tonight” taking direct aim at Disney’s head Bob Iger.

“Hi there, Bob, we haven’t met, but you probably know me as America’s third favorite Zazu,” Oliver said.

“One day, the history of the time we’re living through is going to be written, and when it is, I’m not sure it’s those in this administration who are even gonna come off the worst, Now don’t get me wrong, they’re going to come off terribly. But history’s also gonna remember the cowards who definitely knew better, but still let things happen, whether it was for money, convenience or just comfort.”

Chelsea Handler

Fellow comedian and former late night host Chelsea Handler posted her stance on TikTok.

“As one of a handful of people who’ve hosted a late night show, I think it’s pretty clear that our First Amendment, which is our right to free speech, is in grave danger,” Handler wrote.

“People have always faced backlash for things that they’ve said, but we’ve just never had the government or government agencies like the FCC leading the charge to silence people before. Well, not since McCarthyism, which is one of the ugliest times in American history.”