Former WSU quarterback John Mateer needs hand surgery, sidelined indefinitely for Oklahoma

By Creg Stephenson Tribune News Service

Oklahoma football sustained a huge blow Tuesday, with the announcement that quarterback John Mateer needs surgery for an injury to his throwing hand suffered during the seventh-ranked Sooners’ 24-17 win over Auburn last Saturday.

Mateer is expected to return to action “sometime this season,” according to a news release issued by the school. The Sooners (4-0, 1-0 SEC) have an open date this week, then face Kent State on Oct. 4 before the annual Red River Rivalry showdown with Texas in Dallas on Oct. 11.

“After consulting with medical experts, it became clear that surgery is the best option for John and his short- and long-term future,” Oklahoma coach Brent Venables said. “He’s extremely disappointed he will miss some game action but is eager to correct the issue and move forward. As he is with everything, we know he will be aggressive with his rehabilitation and work to return to the field as quickly as possible.”

Mateer has been among the more dynamic players in the SEC since his arrival at Oklahoma during the offseason after transferring from Washington State. Through four games, he leads the conference in completions (95), attempts (141) and yards (1,215) with six passing touchdowns, while also adding five TDs rushing.

Michael Hawkins, who played in seven games (starting three) as a true freshman last season, will take over as starting quarterback in Mateer’s absence. Hawkins has appeared in just one game this season, completing 1 of 3 passes for 5 yards in a 42-3 win over Temple on Sept. 13.

“We have all the confidence in the world in Michael and are excited for his opportunity to lead our offense while John recovers,” Venables said. “He had some big moments for us last season as a true freshman and has just gotten better and better. I’m proud of the work Michael’s put in and the progress he’s made, and know he will attack this opportunity to help lead our football team.”