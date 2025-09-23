Ryan Routh attempts to stab himself after guilty verdict in Trump assassination plot

By David Matthews New York Daily News

Ryan Routh, the man accused of attempting to gun down then-presidential candidate Donald Trump on a Florida golf course last year, was found guilty on all charges Tuesday.

Routh tried to stab himself in the neck with a pen shortly after the verdict was read but was swarmed by court officers and dragged out of the courthouse.

Jurors deliberated for under three hours before delivering the verdict.

Jury deliberations began Tuesday a day after Routh, who acted as his own attorney, rested his case by arguing no crime had been committed since he never fired a shot.

“The opportunity was there for the defendant to shoot the president, and yet the trigger was never pulled,” he said. “This human being does not have the capability to harm another human being.”

Routh was interrupted by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon multiple times during his closing argument when he strayed to topics not related to the case.

Routh, a 59-year-old Hawaii resident, was charged with attempting to assassinate a major presidential candidate, which carries a maximum penalty of life in prison, and assaulting a federal officer, plus several firearm violations, for the Sept. 15, 2024 attempt at Trump’s West Palm Beach club.

He was spotted by Secret Service while hiding in the bushes outside the fence lying in wait with a rifle waiting for Trump to enter his line of fire.

An agent fired at Routh, who dropped his weapon and fled the scene without shooting but was apprehended about 45 minutes later.

The weapon found by agents had a scope attached, an extended magazine and an “obliterated and unreadable” serial number, according to the FBI.

Routh had pleaded not guilty to all charges.

During closing arguments, prosecutor Christopher Browne said a note found on Routh proves intent.

“Dear World, This was an assassination attempt on Donald Trump, but I am so sorry I failed you,” Routh wrote. “I tried my best and gave it all the gumption I could muster. It is up to you now to finish the job; and I will offer $150,000 to whomever can complete the job.”

“This is not a whodunit,” Browne told the jury.

Routh did not testify on his own behalf. Prosecutors called 38 witnesses.

The guilty verdict against Routh “illustrates the Department of Justice’s commitment to punishing those who engage in political violence,” U.S. attorney general Pam Bondi said in a statement.

The assassination attempt came about two months after a separate incident where multiple shots were fired at Trump at a Pennsylvania rally, grazing his ear. A bystander and the gunman were killed.

A sentencing hearing for Routh was scheduled for Dec. 18.