Stage review: Spokane Civic Theatre’s ‘Legally Blonde’ ‘bright and shiny,’ but not without substance

By Azaria Podplesky For The Spokesman-Review

If you saw a sea of people wearing pink around Riverfront Park this weekend, I’ll answer your “What’s that about?” question: They were heading to Spokane Civic Theatre’s production of “Legally Blonde.”

Walking into Saturday’s show, I saw a mix of people dressed nicely for an evening of theater and people whose outfits would’ve gotten the pretty-in-pink Elle Woods’ seal of approval.

From her beginnings as a character in Amanda Brown’s book “Legally Blonde,” to her film debut (played by Reese Witherspoon) and her stage debut (a role originated on Broadway by Laura Bell Bundy), Woods has shown that you don’t have to fit the status quo to be successful.

At the beginning of “Legally Blonde,” which is directed by Jake Schaefer and features music and lyrics by Laurence O’Keefe and Nell Benjamin and a book by Heather Hach, Woods (Elizabeth Theriault), president of UCLA’s Delta Nu sorority, is preparing for dinner with her boyfriend Warner Huntington III (Noah Graybeal). She believes he is planning to propose and enlists her sorority sisters, including Margot (Jacqueline Mallene), Serena (Josian Brett) and Pilar (Karlin Marie Kahler), to help her get ready.

At dinner, however, Huntington tells Woods they have to break up, telling her he needs to date someone more serious if he wants to become a senator. Woods is heartbroken but eventually decides to show Huntington her serious side by following him to Harvard Law School with her faithful companion Bruiser (an adorable Sugar Bear).

Woods experiences a bit of culture shock upon arriving at Harvard, with many students and even professors looking down on her, but she eventually finds her footing and begins to thrive, especially with the help of teaching assistant Emmett Forrest (Jonah Taylor).

Civic’s production, like almost everything in Woods’ life, was bright and shiny but not without substance.

As Woods, Theriault nailed the character’s bubbly personality and charm but also the moments when Woods felt unsure of herself during her early days at Harvard. Seeing Theriault bring more and more confidence to her portrayal in the second act was really satisfying.

And she’s got the voice to match the personality of Woods: bright and strong but also soft and thoughtful when needed. Those familiar with the last note of the song “So Much Better” won’t be disappointed by Theriault’s rendition.

Throughout the show, Woods was bolstered by her group of sorority sisters, played by Mallene, Brett, Kahler, Carmyn Parks-House, Taylor Clanagan, Lilah Gail, Delaney Kahler, Katelynn Roohr, Victoria Scribner and Kellen Weigand.

The energy this group of performers brought to the stage, whether as their actual selves or the Greek chorus supporting Woods through her time at Harvard, was unreal. I don’t know how they kept it up the whole show, but they did.

Taylor, as teaching assistant Emmett Forrest, was another supportive figure in Woods’ time at Harvard. Taylor made Forrest’s makeover, courtesy of Woods, fun to watch during “Take It Like a Man,” and he and Theriault were especially sweet together during “Legally Blonde” and studying scenes.

Also in Woods’ corner was the hilarious Kalla Mort as hairdresser Paulette Bonafonté. As, essentially, Woods’ therapist, Mort gave her the push she needed to carry on when things got tough. Watching Mort pine over Ireland and Kyle, a UPS delivery man (an equally funny JJ Hathaway), and learn how to “Bend and Snap” were some of my favorite parts of the show.

On the other end of the spectrum were Professor Callahan (Steve Lloyd), ex-boyfriend Warner (Graybeal) and Warner’s new girlfriend Vivienne Kensington (Meghan Jane). This trio of actors made it easy to dislike their characters because of their authentic disdain for Woods.

After “Blood in the Water,” a song that really sets the tone for the relationship between Wood and Kensington, I especially enjoyed seeing the growth of that relationship later in the show in “Legally Blonde Remix.”

Initially fairly neutral about Woods, if not a little confused by her energy, fellow student Enid, played with a lot of humor by Elizabeth Spindler, also grew to be firmly on Woods’ team.

Once Woods gained her footing at Harvard, she became part of a team tasked with defending fitness instructor Brooke Wyndham, played by the spirited Tori Liezen, who has been accused of murder.

The song Liezen leads at the top of Act Two, “Whipped into Shape,” is one of the most impressive theatrical moments I’ve seen recently. The song features singing along with jump roping that has to be perfectly timed to the music.

Liezen and the multi-faceted cast, which also featured Cael Birch, Tori Diana, Mike Donahoe, Jameson Elton, Reuben Erlinso, Ayden Gilbreath, JJ Hathaway, Owen Henderson, Henry Jackson, Katie Snider and Sean Stoudt, nailed it.

Speaking of music and choreography, handled this time by Beth Rainey and Bonni Dichone, respectively, I’m always impressed by the variety of styles and tempos musicals throw at choreographers and musicians, but especially so with “Legally Blonde.”

The performers and musicians — Rainey (conductor, keys 1), Claire Wang (keys 2), Rob Peterson and Harmony Young (bass), Taylor Belote and Bryan Swenland (drums) and Abe Kenney (guitar) — impressively juggled pop songs and ballads with cameos from a marching band, Riverdance and, as previously mentioned, jump rope.

Jamie L. Suter designed enough costumes to match, bringing an authentic early 2000s feel to the show, especially with accessories like flip phones, and Peter Rossing was able to successfully take the story from sunny UCLA to the more storied Harvard to a courtroom, a clothing store, a hair salon, a bathroom and even a trailer park.

Whether a student at UCLA fretting over the perfect dress for her potential proposal dinner or a thriving student at Harvard Law, and no matter if she’s on the page, the screen or the stage, it’s Elle Woods’ world and the rest of us are just living in it.

“Legally Blonde” runs through Oct. 12 at Spokane Civic Theatre.