This day in history: ‘Don’t shoot! I’m under arrest,’ said bootegger and thief. Boy was injured in fall from Parkade

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1975: A Spokane boy, 16, was in critical condition after he fell 100 feet at the Parkade downtown.

Police said he lost a necklace down an air shaft at the parking tower. He tied off a 100-foot rope on the ninth floor, climbed over a ledge and was descending when he lost his grip and fell.

He suffered broken angles and legs, along with back and head injuries. The boy was apparently not aware that he could have entered the bottom of the air shaft through a door on the first floor.

From 1925: Spokane County’s dry squad raided a log cabin south of Marshall and seized a “mammoth still,” along with 11 gallons of moonshine, 20 quarts of home-brewed beer and 400 gallons of mash.

The raid came while police were investigating a case of stolen wheat, which had been taken near Potlatch, Idaho. Apparently on a tip, the dry squad and Idaho authorities approached the cabin near Marshall and discovered W.L. Clawson busy working the moonshine still.

When he saw the officers, he threw up his hands and cried, “Don’t shoot! I’m under arrest!”

He admitted that he sold moonshine to harvest crews near Potlatch, and he stole the wheat when he delivered the moonshine. Police also recovered the stolen wheat, 18 sacks of it.