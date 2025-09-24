First Syrian president in 60 years speaks at UN General Assembly

President of Syria Ahmed al-Sharaa speaks at the general debate of the UN General Assembly in New York. Over 140 heads of state and government are expected to attend the world's largest diplomatic event over several days. (Valery Sharifulin/TASS via ZUMA Press/dpa/TNS) (Valery Sharifulin/dpa/TNS)

By Weedah Hamzah and Johannes Sadek german press agency

UNITED NATIONS – Ahmed al-Sharaa became the first Syrian president in almost 60 years to deliver a speech at the U.N. General Assembly on Wednesday.

“Syria has transformed from an exporter of crises into an opportunity for peace,” he said in New York.

After years of civil war under former ruler Bashar Assad, al-Sharaa’s transitional government is striving for diplomacy, stability, security and economic development, he said.

“Today, Syria is returning to its rightful place among the countries of the world.”

The last speech by a Syrian head of state to the U.N. plenary was delivered by then-Syrian president Nureddin al-Atassi in 1967.

Last December, al-Sharaa led a militia alliance to overthrow al-Assad and was appointed interim president of the country.

His appearance in New York marks his country’s official return to the international community, wrote the Washington Institute think tank.

In his speech, al-Sharaa was critical of neighboring Israel, which has attacked targets in Syria hundreds of times since Assad’s overthrow.

“Israel’s attacks against my country continue,” al-Sharaa said.

He added that Syria, however, remains committed to the 1974 ceasefire agreement, which Israel effectively declared over after Assad’s overthrow.

Talks on a new security agreement between the two countries have been under way for months under U.S. mediation.

Al-Sharaa, outlining the Syrian government’s agenda, said Syria has adopted a policy built on three pillars: balanced diplomacy, security stability and economic development.

He noted that his administration has filled the power vacuum, launched a national dialogue, formed a government of technocrats and established transitional justice and missing persons commissions.

He added that the administration has also restructured civilian and military institutions under the principle of keeping all arms under state control.

Syria was long isolated and subject to sanctions during the civil war under Assad.

In Iraq, al-Sharaa, formerly known by his nom de guerre Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, had once joined the terrorist network al-Qaeda and spent several years held captive by the U.S. military there.

While he later renounced al-Qaeda and the Islamic State, there are still some doubts as to whether he has completely abandoned his extremist ideology.

The Arab Reform Initiative think tank commented that this was the first time that a sitting head of state subject to U.N. sanctions had personally appeared at its most important forum.

Since al-Sharaa’s appointment, observers have wondered whether he will establish a government for all Syrians, including minorities, as announced, or whether he could become a new authoritarian ruler.

Thousands of people have been killed in sectarian violence in Syria in recent months. There have also been accusations against the government security forces.