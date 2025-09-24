Less than half of Americans say they’d go to heaven if rapture occurs, poll finds

By Brendan Rascius Miami Herald

If the rapture were to occur, many Americans say they’d be left behind, according to new polling.

In the latest YouGov survey, less than half of respondents expressed confidence they would ascend to heaven in such an end-of-days scenario.

However, majorities of several demographics – including Republicans, Southerners and adults over 65 – see themselves as likely to cross into the heavenly realm.

The survey comes after rapture predictions went viral on social media, with many users pointing to Sept. 23 as the big day.

The word “rapture” is not found in the Bible, but it is commonly used by Christians to refer to the time when Jesus will return to bring his followers to heaven ahead of the apocalypse.

In the poll – which sampled 4,041 U.S. adults on Sept. 23 – respondents were asked: “If the Rapture were to occur tonight, do you think you would be more likely to ascend to heaven or to be left behind?”

Less than half, 46%, said they would “ascend to heaven,” while 18% said they would “be left behind.” An additional 36% said they were not sure.

Searches for “rapture” and “rapture today” appeared to skyrocket on Sept. 22 and 23, according to Google Trends.

The doomsday buzz traces back to Joshua Mhlakela, a South African man, who posted a YouTube video several months ago in which he claimed the rapture would take place on either Sept. 23 or 24, according to the Associated Press. The video was viewed more than 600,000 times.

Mhlakela’s prediction sparked debates among Christian commentators, particularly on TikTok, where the hashtag #RaptureTok has gone viral.

Some creators on the platform, apparently confident that Jesus’ return was imminent, urged viewers to join the Christian faith, according to The New York Times.

Other social media users approached the subject with humor.

“What if you’re inside when the rapture happens and you get stuck in the corner of the ceiling like a balloon,” one user wrote on X, garnering 140,000 likes.

_____