Lori Larsen and Marianne Nichols: Vote-at-home is the law - and it works

Lori Larsen and Marianne Nichols

A near-final draft was shared with all Washington State county auditors and the King County director of elections, inviting them to co-sign and share it with their local media. We are proud to note that the piece is cosigned by an additional 23 elected elections professionals from across the state–underscoring the shared confidence in the transparency, access and integrity of Washington’s vote-at-home system.

This guest column was inspired by a thoughtful inquiry from a Stevens County voter, curious about the origins, security and integrity of Washington’s vote-at-home system. Pend Oreille County Auditor Marianne Nichols promptly volunteered to join Stevens County Auditor Lori Larsen in co-authoring the response.

By Lori Larsen and Marianne Nichols

As county auditors in Washington state, we serve in the executive branch of local government and are responsible for administering elections in accordance with state and federal law. That includes elections for local, state and federal offices. The U.S. Constitution grants states the authority to conduct federal elections, and Congress sets minimum standards. Here in Washington, our Legislature has determined that vote-at-home is the official method of conducting elections – and that’s not just the law; it’s a system that works.

Vote-at-home in Washington didn’t happen overnight. It evolved in direct response to growing voter demand. Years ago, when absentee voting required a specific excuse, voters steadily asked for more flexibility. The Legislature responded – first by expanding absentee access, then by allowing counties to convert to vote-at-home elections where it made sense. In 2011, Washington became one of the first states in the nation to adopt vote-at-home as the statewide standard – a decision built on decades of experience, careful planning and voter trust.

Washington’s early and thoughtful implementation helped pave the way for other states. During the COVID-19 pandemic, many states used widely mailed ballots for the first time. While some are still refining procedures, Washington’s policies, infrastructure, and checks and balances have been in place for years – offering a tested model for secure, accurate and efficient election administration.

Vote-at-home works because it reflects the way people live. Voters can take their time, read through ballot measures and voter pamphlets, and return their ballots from home – or in person – when it’s convenient. Ballots may be returned at the County Auditor’s Office, deposited in any official drop box throughout the county, or mailed through the U.S. Postal Service. Voters can also sign up at VoteWA.gov to receive text notifications tracking a ballot’s journey – from issuance to acceptance.

It is well documented that voter turnout is higher in vote-at-home states. Participation is easier and more deliberate, especially for those with demanding jobs, caregiving duties, limited mobility or long travel distances to a polling place. If Washington were to return to in-person-only voting, the very people who most benefit from expanded access would be the first to lose it.

We often hear from voters who wish results could be finalized on election night. We understand that desire – but elections are large, complex operations. In our field, there’s a well-known principle: You can have two of the following – fast, accurate or affordable – but not all three at once. If speed were the top priority, counties would need to dramatically expand staffing, technology and overnight operations. Returning to polling-place voting would multiply costs even further by requiring more facilities, more equipment, more training and more oversight – without improving accuracy or security. It would simply add cost and complexity while reducing access.

Washington has made a different choice – we prioritize accuracy and fiscal responsibility. Vote-at-home allows us to serve all voters while using public funds efficiently and transparently. Taxpayers expect their dollars to be spent wisely – not on duplicating systems or reversing a model that already works.

Vote-at-home is also secure. Every ballot is tracked. Every return envelope requires a voter signature, verified against the registration file before the ballot is processed. And every election – without exception – is reconciled to account for every single envelope and ballot. Counties must report how many ballots were issued, how many were returned, how many were counted or rejected, and why. This reconciliation process is fundamental to trust, and it is performed in every election in every jurisdiction.

We are proud of the work our offices do – and proud of our dedicated elections staff, whose professionalism, attention to detail and commitment to transparency are at the heart of every successful election. The accuracy, integrity and reliability of our vote-at-home system would not be possible without their expertise and care.

As election administrators, we are committed to upholding the law – no matter how it changes. That’s our duty, and we take it seriously. But changing or eliminating Washington’s vote-at-home model is not necessary, not efficient and not more secure. It would impose significant cost, reduce accessibility and dismantle a system that has earned the trust of millions of Washington voters.

Vote-at-home is not just the law in Washington–it’s a well-established and secure practice. It reflects the lessons we’ve learned over decades of service and the will of the voters we serve. If you have questions about your ballot or registration, please contact your County Auditor’s Office.

Lori Larsen is the Stevens County auditor. Marianne Nichols is the Pend Oreille County auditor.